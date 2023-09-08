Bitget Partners with 3Commas to Bring Advanced Trading Automation to Users

Victoria, Seychelles, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading exchange , is excited to announce its partnership with 3Commas, a pioneer in crypto trading automation. This collaboration aims to provide users with enhanced trading capabilities and maximize automation features for smarter cryptocurrency trading.





3Commas is an innovative trading platform that offers a comprehensive suite of trading bots designed to optimize strategies for any market condition, ensuring traders can seize opportunities 24/7. With an array of tools capable of handling Long, Short, DCA, Futures, and Grid strategies, combined with an extensive marketplace of custom signals and user-created bot templates, 3Commas empowers traders to take their trading skills to the next level.

Bitget users will now have access to the cutting-edge trading management platform provided by 3Commas. This partnership aligns perfectly with Bitget's rebranding philosophy of "Trade smarter”. By integrating 3Commas' powerful automation tools into the Bitget ecosystem, users can expect a more streamlined and efficient trading experience.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, stated, "Our collaboration with 3Commas marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide the best possible trading tools and resources to our users. We believe in the importance of trading smarter, and 3Commas shares this vision with us. Together, we aim to empower our users to make informed decisions and maximize their trading potential."

Yuriy Sorokin, CEO, and Co-Founder of 3Commas, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "This collaboration with Bitget is a phenomenal opportunity for our two communities of crypto traders to amplify their potential for success. At 3Commas, our core value is delivering an unfair advantage to our customers in crypto trading automation. Success for the average 3Commas user is intrinsically linked to the achievements of our power-users because we equip all traders with the exact same tools. We achieve this by building a thriving ecosystem, and adding Bitget futures is another significant step in our journey.”

The partnership between Bitget and 3Commas promises to bring forth new and exciting possibilities for crypto traders. With access to advanced trading automation tools, Bitget users can stay ahead in the ever-evolving crypto market and continue to “Trade smarter”.



About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.



For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord



About 3Commas:

Born from a desire to centralize trading and eliminate the constant monitoring of positions, the three founders, Yuriy Sorokin, Egor Razumovskii, and Mikhail Goryunov, founded 3Commas in Tallinn, Estonia, in 2017. Today, the 3Commas platform allows users to deploy automated trading bots to execute non-stop cryptocurrency trading, minimize risks, and shop the marketplace for bot presets. Committed to building a reliable platform that helps users stabilize their crypto earnings and remove the proclivity of emotional decision-making, 3Commas embraces user feedback to drive refinements, grow the platform, and develop it into multiple exceptional products.