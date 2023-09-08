Accessibility Testing Market to Reach USD 759.3 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 4.1% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Accessibility Testing Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Web Applications and Mobile Applications), By Applications (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the accessibility testing market size was valued at USD 512.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 759.3 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.1%. The growing digitalization and increasing competition between prominent players to enhance web and mobile experience to attract a larger consumer base are major aspects augmenting the market growth.

The growing need for inclusive digital experiences is one of the opportunities in the market for accessibility testing. The importance for service providers to provide accessibility testing services is increasing, given the rising relevance of accessibility and the growing emphasis on developing inclusive digital experiences.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/accessibility-testing-market-2149

Accessibility Testing Market Report Highlights:

The Accessibility Testing market is projected to attain a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

Mobile application Accessibility Testing held a significant market share and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast years. Increased usage of mobile applications is a major factor influencing segment growth.

The web application segment is also expected to register a high grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity and growing focus on enhancing usability, and consumer satisfaction.

Small and Medium Enterprise segment is expected to account for a significant share in the accessibility testing market during the forecast period. This is due to the benefits of integrating accessible web or application design such as more users and improved search engine positioning.



North America is a major market for accessibility testing due to the rising prevalence of dyslexia in this region.



The prominent players in the accessibility testing market are QualiTest, TPGi, Invensis, Knowbility, Planit, QualityLogic, Siteimprove, Ten10, Applause, Intopia, Interactive Accessibility, Happiest Minds, TestingXperts, Zoonou, Criterion 508, Octaware, BarrierBreak, AccessibilityOz, BugFinders, Magic EdTech, 360Logica, Sopra Steria, Deque Systems, and Saffron Tech.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Accessibility Testing Market Market Size in 2022 USD 512.3 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 759.3 Million CAGR from 2023 to 2032 4.1% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Type Web Applications and Mobile Applications By Applications SMEs and Large Enterprises Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players QualiTest, Paciello Group, Invensis, Knowbility, Planit, QualityLogic, Siteimprove, Ten10, Applause, Intopia, Interactive Accessibility, Happiest Minds, TestingXperts, Zoonou, Criterion 508, Octaware, BarrierBreak, AccessibilityOz, BugFinders, Magic EdTech, 360Logica, Sopra Steria, Deque Systems, Saffron Tech, etc.

Segmentation Overview:

The accessibility testing market can be segmented into type, application, and region. Based on the type, mobile applications represented a large share due to increased usage of mobile devices and improved internet connectivity. Based on application, the small & medium enterprises segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth. This can be attributed to the beneficial government initiatives and regulations aiding SMEs to enhance the accessibility of their web and mobile applications.

Geographically, North America held a significant share of the accessibility testing market owing to the various laws by the government mandating digital accessibility to all individuals. Government legislations such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 compels the websites and applications to be accessible by users with disabilities. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth owing to the growing specially-abled populace in this region.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/accessibility-testing-market-2149

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2021, Microsoft announced that it plans to let people with disabilities test their games’ accessibility support. This initiative would help test the accessibility features of the games before it is released so that the necessary improvisation can be implemented in the games. Thus, the games would enhance the overall experience for people with disabilities.

In December 2021, TPGi announced the launch of JAWS Connect, which transfers assistive technology user’s feedback to enterprises. This solution was developed by the joint effort of TPGi and Freedom Scientific and aids in connectingaccessibility users with businesses developing digitally accessible websites and applications.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/accessibility-testing-market-2149

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/accessibility-testing-market-2149

Accessibility Testing Market Report Segmentation:

Accessibility Testing Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Web Application

Mobile Application

Accessibility Testing Market, By Application Type (2023-2032)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Accessibility Testing Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn





Recent Publications:

5G IoT Market 2023 to 2032

Speech Analytics Market 2023 to 2032

Accessibility Testing Market 2023 to 2032

Terminal Management System Market 2023 to 2032

Foreign Exchange Software Market 2023 to 2032

