Global Fire Resistant Cables Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Demand for Safety and Reliability;

The global fire resistant cables market, which was valued at $1.7 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the period of analysis from 2022 to 2030.
One of the segments analyzed in the report, XLPE, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a market size of $1.2 billion by the end of the analysis period.
The growth rate for the PVC segment has been revised to a CAGR of 5.7% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
Geographic Insights
- The fire resistant cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $456.1 million in 2022.
- China, the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of $556.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.
- Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.
- Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.7%.
Key Competitors
The report features a total of 34 competitors in the fire resistant cables market, including:
- Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.
- Cavicel S.P.A
- Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.
- EL Sewedy Electric Company
- General Cable Corporation
- Jiangnan Group Limited
- Keystone Cable
- Leoni AG
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- Middle East Specialized Cables Company
- Nexans S.A.
- NKT Group
- Prysmian Group
- Siccet SRL
- ST Cable Corporation
- Tele-Fonika Kable SA
- Tianjin Suli Cable Group
- Top Cable
- Tratos Limited
- Universal Cable (M) Berhad
- Walsin Lihwa Corporation
