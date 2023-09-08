Global Copper Cables Market Poised for Significant Expansion, Forecasted to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030 with an 8.9% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper cables market, valued at $7.4 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $14.6 billion by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the LAN (Local Area Network) segment is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 9%, resulting in a market size of $11.8 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The growth rate for the Data Center segment has been adjusted to a revised CAGR of 8.1% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights

The copper cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $2 billion in 2022.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $3.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.

Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.5%.

Key Competitors

The report features a total of 38 competitors in the copper cables market, including:

Elektrokoppar

KGHM

Luvata

Mitsubishi Materials Co.

NBM Metals, Inc.

Ningbo Jintian Copper Group

Sandvik AB

SH Copper Products Co., Ltd.

Tatung Co.

Tongling Jingda Electromagnetic Wire Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Copper Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i188

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment