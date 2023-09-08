Post-Pandemic Recovery Influences Global Ethernet Cables Market; Fiber Optic Cable Segment Adjusted to 10.6% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethernet Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ethernet cables market, valued at $14 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $34.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the copper cable segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 13.2% and reach a market size of $19.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The growth rate for the fiber optic cable segment has been adjusted to a CAGR of 10.6% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights

  • The Ethernet cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.8 billion in 2022.
  • China, the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of $8.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 7.3% and 9.9% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.
  • Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.

Key Competitors

The report features a total of 38 competitors in the Ethernet cables market, including:

  • Anixter, Inc.
  • Belden, Inc.
  • Commscope
  • General Cable Technologies Corporation
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Nexans
  • Prysmian Group
  • SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co., KG
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • Siemon
  • Southwire Company LLC

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages91
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$14 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$34.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Ethernet Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

