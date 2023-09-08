Post-Pandemic Recovery Influences Global Ethernet Cables Market; Fiber Optic Cable Segment Adjusted to 10.6% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethernet Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Ethernet cables market, valued at $14 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $34.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Among the segments analyzed in the report, the copper cable segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 13.2% and reach a market size of $19.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.
The growth rate for the fiber optic cable segment has been adjusted to a CAGR of 10.6% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
Geographic Insights
- The Ethernet cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.8 billion in 2022.
- China, the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of $8.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.
- Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 7.3% and 9.9% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.
- Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.
Key Competitors
The report features a total of 38 competitors in the Ethernet cables market, including:
- Anixter, Inc.
- Belden, Inc.
- Commscope
- General Cable Technologies Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Nexans
- Prysmian Group
- SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co., KG
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Siemon
- Southwire Company LLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|91
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Ethernet Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
