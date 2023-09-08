[New report] Isocyanates Market is estimated to be US$ 46.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Isocyanates?

Isocyanates are family of low molecular weight and highly reactive chemicals which are widely used in manufacturing of elastomers, fibers, flexible & rigid foams, paints & varnishes coatings and in automobile industries.

Rapid growth in urbanization and growing construction activities has given positive impact on target market growth. Rising automotive industries and increased applications of isocyanates in paints & coatings, rigid foam, adhesive & sealants and others have fueled the demand for market growth. Presence of major players and growing strategic acquisitions among companies is expected to boost the demand for Isocyanates market growth.

Key Highlights:

In February 2022, BASF expanded the portfolio of its MDI (methylene diisocyanate) and also introduced with ‘Lupranat ZERO’ (Zero Emission, Renewable Origin) which has become the first greenhouse gas with neutral aromatic isocyanate. The new launched product is used in production of rigid polyurethane foam and MDI polyisocyanurate panels in construction industries.

Analyst View:

Wide variety of applications of isocyanates has contributed in target market growth. Growing construction activities across globe and emerging industrial sector has further facilitated the demand for target market growth. Isocyanates based polyurethane spray-on products have been developed for commercial, retail and industrial uses to protect wood, cement, steel & aluminum, fiberglass, including protective coatings for trailers, truck beds, boats, decks and foundations which is likely to propel market growth.

Report scope:

Isocyanates Market Overview:

Isocyanates are chemical compounds used primarily in the production of polyurethane foams, coatings, adhesives, and sealants. These products have various industrial applications, including automotive, construction, electronics, and furniture manufacturing. The isocyanates market is influenced by factors such as economic growth, industrial production, and regulatory changes.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: Isocyanates come in various forms, including toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), among others. Each type has different applications and market dynamics.

Application: Isocyanates are used in various industries, and their applications range from polyurethane foam production for mattresses and cushions to automotive coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

End-user Industry: Segmentation can be based on the industries that use isocyanates, such as automotive, construction, furniture, electronics, and more.

Geography: Market trends and demand can vary by region, so geographic segmentation is essential.

Future Growth Factors:

Increased Demand in Developing Regions:

As developing countries experience economic growth and urbanization, there may be an increased demand for products that use isocyanates, such as automotive and construction materials.

Technological Advancements:

Ongoing research and development in the field of isocyanates can lead to improved formulations, applications, and efficiency, which may drive the target market growth.

Sustainability and Regulations:

Environmental concerns and stricter regulations related to emissions and safety may drive innovation in eco-friendly isocyanates and lead to market growth in these segments.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the isocyanates market. While there was a temporary disruption in the supply chain and production due to lockdowns and reduced economic activity, certain segments, like the production of medical equipment and packaging materials, saw increased demand for isocyanate-based products.

Additionally, the pandemic highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains and increased emphasis on safety and sustainability, which could influence future trends in the isocyanates market.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the global Isocyanates market includes,

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc. (Dow Chemical Company)

China National Chemical Corporation Limited

(Cangzhou Dahua TDI Co. Ltd.)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bayer MaterialScience

The Dow Chemical Company

Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material Co., Ltd.

Anderson Development Co.

Huntsman Corporation and Covestro AG.

Factors Influencing Demand for Isocyanates:

Construction Industry: Isocyanates are used in the production of insulation materials, adhesives, sealants, and coatings for the construction industry. Demand tends to be influenced by trends in residential and commercial construction, infrastructure development, and renovation projects.

Automotive Sector: Isocyanates are crucial in the production of automotive components, including seat cushions, interior trims, and coatings. Fluctuations in the automotive industry, including changes in consumer preferences and production volumes, can impact demand.

Furniture and Bedding: The production of foam mattresses and upholstered furniture relies on isocyanates. Consumer demand for furniture and bedding products can drive demand for isocyanate-based materials.

Consumer Goods: Isocyanates are used in various consumer goods, including footwear, electronics, and appliances. Consumer trends and spending habits can influence demand in these product categories.

Questions by Isocyanates Market:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What is the competitive landscape like in the market? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

