Food Ingredients Sterilization Market to Exceed USD 554.1 million by 2029, Expanding at a CAGR of 4% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global food ingredients sterilization market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2029. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 554.1 million is anticipated for the market in 2029. As of 2023, the market for food ingredients sterilization market is expected to close at US$ 429.3 million .



Increasing stringent food safety regulations and standards set by government agencies and international bodies have prompted food manufacturers to adopt rigorous sterilization processes to eliminate harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria and pathogens, in food ingredients, which is likely to drive the growth of the food ingredient sterilization market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global food ingredients sterilization market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global food ingredients sterilization market report:

Sterigenics International LLC

Balchem Corporation

Croll Reynolds

Wenda Ingredients

Napasol AG

Namah Steam Sterilization

Cosmed Group

Safe Spice

Key Developments in the Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Sterigenics , a global leader in sterilization services, has been expanding its capabilities and capacity in response to the growing demand for sterilization services in the food industry. They have invested in state-of-the-art technologies and facilities to ensure the safe and efficient sterilization of food ingredients.

a global leader in sterilization services, has been expanding its capabilities and capacity in response to the growing demand for sterilization services in the food industry. They have invested in state-of-the-art technologies and facilities to ensure the safe and efficient sterilization of food ingredients. The Safe Spice Alliance is a collaboration of companies and organizations committed to improving the safety of spices and herbs. Leading players in the spice industry, including McCormick & Company and Olam International, have been actively involved in this alliance to develop and implement safer sterilization practices for spices.

is a collaboration of companies and organizations committed to improving the safety of spices and herbs. Leading players in the spice industry, including McCormick & Company and Olam International, have been actively involved in this alliance to develop and implement safer sterilization practices for spices. Cosmed Group specializes in contract sterilization services for the food industry. They have expanded their service offerings and invested in research and development to enhance their sterilization capabilities, particularly for spices, herbs, and other food ingredients.



Increasing consumer awareness about foodborne illnesses and food safety issues has driven the demand for sterilized food ingredients. Consumers increasingly seek products that are free from contaminants and safe for consumption, thus demand for high quality and safe products is gaining momentum.

Increasing urbanization, and increased consumer spending, increased consumer demand for packaged and processed foods, driving the growth of the sterilized food ingredients market.

The growing consumer preferences for clean-label products, which contain minimal additives and preservatives, have led to the adoption of sterilization methods that allow for ingredient sterilization without the use of chemical additives, which is propelling the food ingredient sterilization market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Heat treatment is expected to remain a dominant sterilization method preferred by food and beverage manufacturing companies.

Based on end-user, the commercial segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in restaurants, hotels, and coffee shops.



Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat products has led to an increased need for sterilized ingredients that can be used safely in these products.

Increasing demand for sterilized food ingredients in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, where product safety and quality are paramount, boosts the market demand.

Increasing technological advances in sterilization technologies, such as high-pressure processing (HPP), pulsed electric field (PEF), and microwave sterilization, have provided food manufacturers with more effective and efficient ways to sterilize ingredients while preserving their sensory and nutritional qualities.



Food Ingredients Sterilization Market- Regional Analysis

North America accounts for a significant market share due to the presence of an established food and beverages processing industry in the United States and subsequent advancements in the food ingredients sterilization market. Stringent food safety regulations and a strong demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods drive the market. Continuous innovation in sterilization technologies and packaging solutions is prevalent in this region.

Europe is expected to account for a higher share of the global food ingredients sterilization market owing to the ever-rising awareness about foodborne illnesses and increasing demand for food certification and testing in the region. The European market is characterized by a focus on extending the shelf life of food products while maintaining their nutritional value

Food Ingredients Sterilization Market – Key Segments

Ingredient

Spices, Herbs, and Seasonings

Dried Fruits and Vegetables

Meat & Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Ingredients

Cereals & Pulses

Tea Blends

Nuts

Sterilization

Heat

Radiation

Moisture

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Oceania

Japan

MEA



