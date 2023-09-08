New to The Street Proudly Announces its 500th Special Edition 1-hour Broadcast with Guest Appearances, Airs on Newsmax, Saturday, September 9, 2023, 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works’ show New to The Street celebrates its 500th episode with a line-up of interesting corporate guest appearances. The show will air on Newsmax , Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.



New to The Street’s 500th TV episode line-up, features nine (9) interviews of the following Corporate representatives:

1). Hemp Cigarettes/Hemp Products – Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

3). Blockchain Data Management/Compliance - Iagon's (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) interview with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO

4). Financial Market Strategies/Blockchain – Blue Castle Ventures LTD.'s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder.

5). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.'s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

6). “Breaking it Down” Segment -TV Host Ana Berry with Jacob Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX).

7). Fintech – AppTech Payments Corp.’s (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) ("AppTech") interview with Luke D'Angelo, CEO/Chairman .

8). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

9). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 500

Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) appears on New to The Street’s 500th episode, providing TV Host Jane King and viewers with his corporate update. Hempacco's mission is to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its Hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Recently, the HPCO entered a joint-venture agreement with music entertainer Snoop Dogg to create and sell a line of hemp-derived consumer products. The JV product “Dogg lbs” (pronounced dog pounds) is hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies that comes in 3-flavor profiles, blue/raspberry, cherry/lemon, and grape, available in 5-count and 20-count sizes. As the first of its kind in the CBD/ Hemp marketplace, “Dogg lbs” packaging has a QR code which immediately downloads an Augmented Reality (AR) video of Snoop Dogg talking to the consumer. The product launch was a great success at the recent Champ Trade Show in Las Vegas Nevada. Sandro further explains that the marketing plan is to continue to sign-up master distributors who have existing locations to place products. Currently, they signed three master distributors, New York, Chicago and one in Alabama who combined have around 100,000 locations. The distributors in the mid-west and south ordered about two truckloads of product, which equates to $1M. The Company expects to roll out further Snoop Dogg JV products currently in production. All packaging is childproof, featuring a QR code for AR video download. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

On the 500th episode, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo") about the Company. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. John updates viewers about the Company's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian's tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. Today's Veterinary Practice recently published a peer-reviewed article about Spryng's efficacy. The Author, Dr. Tamara Grubb, DVM, Ph.D., DACVAA, wrote the article: "Select Drugs and Compounds for Canine Osteoarthritis Management," which addresses osteoarthritis' current treatments and the successfulness of new novel therapies. One such new therapy mentioned is Spryng, and how it looks at the bone-on-bone causes of osteoarthritis, a front-line use treatment, and an effective alternative to dogs that cannot take NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammation drugs). John believes Dr. Grubb will discuss Spryng and her article in upcoming veterinarian conferences. As of June 30, 2023, Spryng is now used in 450 clinical locations in 47 states, up from 50 locations in 2022. As Spryng becomes more widely known as an effective disruptive technology for treating dogs, horses, and cats with osteoarthritis, PETV sees upward growth. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

TV Host Jane King on New to The Street’s 500th episode talks with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal , CEO about Iagon’s (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) blockchain technology for data compliance and storage needs. The Company started in 2017 and saw an immediate need for a decentralized application for data management. From its patented geolocation technology, Iagon offers its end-users direct access to specific data inputs, meeting compliance rules and regulations. Countries enforce data privacy uses worldwide, and Iagon can assist timely and efficiently with end-user needs to meet compliance regulatory conditions. Centrally located, big tech platforms have limitations on data security protocols outside of some jurisdictions' compliance rules. Iagon's decentralized platform spreads data through numerous locations and is blockchain-protected. The blockchain provides performance properties, viability enhancements, trustworthiness, and location verification on data integrity. Iagon's use of a W3 (Web 3.0) blockchain in maintaining, storing, and controlling data exceeds the limitation of Web 2.0 applications and programs. End-users who adopt Iagon's technological approach to data management can meet or exceed the regulatory requirements necessary for data storage. Decentralized data storage provides end-users with a customizable system for its data and security requirements layered with encryption protocols. Entities dealing with medical HIPPA privacy rules and the European Union's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance rules need immediate solutions to avoid compliance penalties and fines while significantly limiting the potential threat of a data cybersecurity breach. As worldwide compliance rules/regulations increase, Iagon believes many entities will adopt its blockchain data management platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Iagon - https://iagon.com/ .

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD’s. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle") Chief Executive Officer / Founder, David Rojas is on the 500th episode talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about his Company. Blue Castle provides and develops strategic asset-backed financial products for worldwide financial markets. Additionally, Blue Castle offers financial training courses and digital blockchain certification. David tells viewers that the financial courses are helping many who have shown successful trades. David talks about his concerns with the overall market where many industry segments are not performing well. The companies that have an AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform seem to be the only high-tech entities doing well in stock price appreciation. But he has concerns with AI entities because these stock valuations remain very high, and macroeconomic pressures could hamper these public companies’ abilities to maintain such high valuations. He likes quantum computer companies and believes that the shift to quantum computing will change and greatly enhance end-users’ control over data and computations going forward. David believes that rules and regulations are always important to maintain market integrities and operations, and he expects more rules in the blockchain sector. Anyone interested in open an account and would like to join a training class can contact the Blue Castle for more information . Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company's operations are in US dollars. The Company's blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) is on New to Street’s 500th show talking to TV Host Jane King. From the Company’s Gold mining site in Nevada, Kimberly explains the Company’s junior mining business. LGCXF’s Santa Fe property is the Company’s flagship holding, a past gold producer, and management has expectation of getting the open-pit gold mining operations going once again. The Company’s holdings are held in Mineral County, Nevada, the friendliest US state to the mining industry. Gold and silver are so important to high-tech and alternative energy products, Kimberly explains the scarcity of necessary metals and that everyone should own precious metals. In the ensuing months ahead, the Company will update more on its drilling results at its Santa Fee mine and provide more information on its other property holdings. Lahontan Gold has a Canadian 43-101 report on its Santa Fee operations. LGCXF has a five-year operational plan that they continue to advance on all its mining projects. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. - https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ .

“Breaking it Down” Segment premiers on New to The Street’s 500th episode, hosted by Ana Berry. On this segment, Ana talks with Jacob Cohen , Chief Executive Officer of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX) (“MangoRX”). MangoRx is a Company that focuses on developing, marketing, and selling various men's health and wellness products through its telemedicine platform. Jacob explains what makes MangoRx product different than competitors’ product in the treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED). Using a combination of Sildenafil (Viagra) or Tadalafil (Cialis), oxytocin and L-Arginine amino acid, Mango is immediately absorbed under the tongue. This absorption, in most uses, can provide immediate results for those suffering from ED. The Company’s product line Mango is a play on words “Man Go,” with a focus on providing health and wellness so a man can be the best in bed, boardroom, and gym. Men’s health and wellness market is a growing $4B marketplace, and unfortunately, younger men are experiencing ED issues. Management is aggressively marketing Mango to the younger demographic using digital marketing and influencers. Jacob says that using Mango can change oneself from erectile dysfunction to erectile “Function,” boasting confidence and self-esteem. The Company’s marketing slogan “Make America Hard Again” is gaining lot of traction and popularity, and the website, https://makeamericahardagain.com/ offers hats, tee-shirts, water bottles and other products to promote and make awareness about ED. Jacob informs viewers that investors become customers, and customers become investors, an excellent marketing relationship for MangoRx. The Company expects to see continued growth upwardly now and throughout 2024. Mango is available online at www.mangorx.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mangoceuticals, Inc. - www.mangorx.com .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King on the 500th episode talks with Luke D'Angelo, CEO /Chairman of AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) ("AppTech"). AppTech is a leading Fintech Company specializing in seamless commerce solutions, allowing corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers efficient digital payment solutions and options. Banks and merchant service providers offer no truly specialized solutions for payment processing. AppTech’s Specialty Payments division continues to offer innovations for merchants and customers in seamless payment transactions. Many AppTech clients want a customized solution where they can integrate texting, SMS, mobile and other platforms into an easy-to-use platform for receiving and sending payments. Luke sees strong growth from current services and expects further upside potential as the Company rolls out more fintech solutions. Regardless of current macroeconomic pressures, AppTech clients are seeking new and innovative solutions for timely, seamless, and efficient payment processing. The Company’s Fintech cloud-based patented platform Commerse™ is changing the legacy payment and banking industries. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit AppTech Payments Corp . - https://apptechcorp.com/ .

On New to The Street’s 500th episode, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with TV Host Jane King. Viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brian Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and the rest of the SGTM team see sustainability as converting waste into usable organic products. Brian Rivera explains the Company's newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil's organic nutrients and can create water in soils. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can significantly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about managing the Company and its subsidiaries. With eight facilities and over 250 employees, Brian says that it takes the skills and the commitment of the Company's employees to create and grow sustainable products. The most crucial asset for SGTM is its employee resources. Brian Meier welcomes all viewers to visit the Company’s website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. - https://mulchmfg.com/ .

"Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" is on New to The Street’s 500th episode. Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talk about business email compromise (BEC). Cybercrimials hack into a business email system and look for the most profitable vulnerabilities. Alain says these hackers scan and watch email patterns looking for specific private data, in some cases they wait week to month in planning a hack. Sekur offers secure and private solutions, protecting businesses and individuals from potential cybercrime. For reasonable prices, the Sekur product line-ups offer subscribers several services that reduce the possibility of a cyber hack. Businesses using SekurMail, SekurMessenger and SekurVPN services can have a very secure and private e-communication platform. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats. And SekurVPN adds an additional layer of protection so that internet traffic is private and secure, and the end-user always appears to be in Switzerland. The Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with strict privacy laws. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving a 15% savings on all product subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. never data mines, never sells data, never tracks web traffic, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

