$5.5+ Billion Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Drug Type, Disease Cause, Sales Channel - Global Forecasts to 2028

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market size reached US$ 1.21 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 5.55 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.70% during 2023-2028.

The rising prevalence of NASH, increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatments, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) refers to a progressive non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) caused by insulin resistance, overweight, and metabolic syndrome. Its symptoms involve fatigue and weakness, weight loss, jaundice, itchy skin, spider veins, enlarged liver, lack of concentration, fluid accumulation, and abdominal discomfort, such as pain and swelling.

It is diagnosed through multiple techniques, such as physical examination, blood test, liver biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and computed tomography (CT) scan. NASH treatment includes medication, liver transplant, and various lifestyle modifications, such as regular exercise, and healthy diets.

These treatment methods aid in reducing liver fat accumulation, improving liver function, reducing inflammation, and minimizing liver damage. They also enhance patients' quality of life, improve long-term outcomes, and allow better management of other health problems, such as obesity and high blood pressure.



Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Trends:



The rising prevalence of NASH due to genetics, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, obesity, and type 2 diabetes is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, NASH treatments are widely adopted by patients to alleviate symptoms, increase lifespan, prevent premature death, improve liver health, and promote overall well-being, which in turn is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness among the masses regarding early diagnosis and treatment of NASH to reduce healthcare expenses, eliminate the need for liver transplants, and prevent future complications, such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, cirrhosis, and liver failure is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the utilization of non-invasive imaging techniques to monitor and diagnose NASH, such as MRI and transient elastography (TE), which, in turn, enhances patients' comfort, increases compliance, reduces the risk of complications, and improves clinical outcomes, is positively influencing the market growth.

Besides this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to develop personalized treatments, improve diagnosis accuracy, and predict disease progression is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of various government initiatives to provide access to high-quality treatment and support the development of advanced therapeutics is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, significant growth in the healthcare industry, and the increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market based on the drug type. This includes Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib, Cenicriviroc, and others. According to the report, vitamin E and pioglitazone represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market based on the disease cause has also been provided in the report. This includes hypertension, heart disease, high blood lipid, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. According to the report, obesity accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market based on the sales channel has also been provided in the report. This includes hospital pharmacy, online providers, and retail pharmacy. According to the report, retail pharmacy accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. According to the report, clinics accounted for the largest market share.

North America was the largest market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Some of the factors driving the North America non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market included the rising prevalence of NASH, increasing government initiatives, and rapid technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.

