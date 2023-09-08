Cloud Gaming Market Size – Upcoming Opportunities and Competition Analysis by Leading Vendors, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Gaming Market was valued at US$ 32 billion in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 42.8% between 2023 and 2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Cloud gaming, also known as game streaming or cloud gaming services, is a sort of online gaming in which users can stream video games from remote servers to their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, or specialized gaming consoles, via the internet. The game itself is run on powerful servers situated in data centers in cloud gaming, and the video and audio output are supplied to the player's device in real-time, while the player's input commands are processed.

Many cloud gaming providers support cross-platform play, allowing players to play together on different devices. This improves the social component of gaming while also increasing the player base for multiplayer games.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global cloud gaming market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, device type, gamer type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global cloud gaming market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global cloud gaming market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-cloud-gaming-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of device type, during the forecast period, the personal computer and laptop sector is expected to lead the market. Early adoption of gaming laptops and PCs, as well as the availability of high-end machines, are driving the acceptance of new games.

On the basis of streaming type, the file streaming category is likely to lead the market due to its ability to download a tiny piece of the file.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 32.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 553.2 billion Growth Rate 42.8% Key Market Drivers Advancements in Cloud Infrastructure

5G Technology’s Low Latency Capability Companies Profiled Apple Inc.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Google

Intel Corporation

IBM Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation

Ubitus Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Explore more about this report: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-cloud-gaming-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global cloud gaming market include,

In February 2023, Xsolla, a video game commerce company based in the U.S., is preparing to launch a new endeavour of tools to bring game developers into the realm of cloud gaming while also assisting developers in monetizing their games.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global cloud gaming market growth include Apple Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Google, Intel Corporation, IBM Corp., NVIDIA Corporation, Ubitus Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd., among others.

Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-cloud-gaming-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global cloud gaming market based on type, device type, gamer type and region

Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type File Streaming Video Streaming

Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Device Type Smartphones Tablets Gaming Consoles PCs & Laptops Smart TVs Head-Mounted Displays

Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Gamer Type Casual Gamers Avid Gamers Lifestyle Gamers

Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Cloud Gaming Market US Canada Latin America Cloud Gaming Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Cloud Gaming Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Cloud Gaming Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Cloud Gaming Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-cloud-gaming-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Cloud Gaming Report:

What will be the market value of the global cloud gaming market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global cloud gaming market?

What are the market drivers of the global cloud gaming market?

What are the key trends in the global cloud gaming market?

Which is the leading region in the global cloud gaming market?

What are the major companies operating in the global cloud gaming market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global cloud gaming market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data: Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245