Andrew Peller Limited Announces Change of Annual General Meeting Date

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (“APL” or the “Company”) hereby announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of APL common shares (the "Shareholders") that was scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm (EST) on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 to a later date due to scheduling conflicts. The Board has decided to reschedule the Meeting to 1:00 pm (EST) on Thursday September 28, 2023 (the "Postponed Meeting"). The Postponed Meeting will continue to be held at Trius Winery & Restaurant, 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

NO CHANGE ON RECORD DATE

For the avoidance of doubt, the record date for the determination of the Shareholders who are entitled to receive the notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof (including the Postponed Meeting), will remain unchanged as July 31, 2023.

PROXY FORM FOR THE POSTPONED MEETING

All resolutions as set out in the Circular remain unchanged, and will be considered and, if thought fit, passed at the Postponed Meeting. The form of proxy for use at the Postponed Meeting, which have previously been delivered to the Shareholders (the "Proxy Form") together with the Management Information Circular dated July 31, 2023 (the "Circular") and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated July 31, 2023 (the "Notice"), will remain valid and applicable for use at the Postponed Meeting.

Shareholders who have yet to return the Proxy Form or Shareholders who want to change their votes at the Postponed Meeting are required to complete and return the Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Postponed Meeting (i.e., not later than 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 26, 2023 (EST)).

For the avoidance of doubt, any Proxy Form duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon remains valid for the Postponed Meeting and the relevant Shareholders who have submitted the Proxy Form and do not change their vote for the relevant resolutions are not required to return another Proxy Form. If any Shareholder chooses to re-submit the Proxy Form, the last Proxy Form received will revoke and supersede the Proxy Form previously submitted by such Shareholder.

Save for the aforesaid changes, all other information and contents as set out in the Circular, the Notice and the Proxy Form remain unchanged.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131

