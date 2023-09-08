Global Activewear Market Analysis Report 2023: A $525+ Billion Market by 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Activewear is clothing designed to be worn for sports and other outdoor activities. It is made from moisture-wicking fabrics to absorb sweat and moisture and consequently keep the body temperature moderate. It is highly breathable, comfortable, lightweight, versatile, and helps prevent the odor of sweat.

It increases the blood flow, keeps muscles oxygenated, offers sun protection, and prevents chafing, rashes and muscle sprains and other ligament-related injuries. Presently, there is a rise in the participation of the youth and geriatric population in physical activities to improve their physical and mental well-being.



Activewear Market Trends:



The growing number of campaigns to promote sports participation by several organizations across the globe currently represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the use of green textiles to manufacture activewear using sustainable methods around the world.

This, coupled with the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of healthy lifestyles, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop smart activewear for maintaining a workout routine, monitoring performance, and providing real-time feedback.

In line with this, the increasing disposable incomes and living standards of individuals are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, the growing popularity of fitness apps on smartphones is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising demand for leisure activities, such as running and cycling, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Other factors impelling the market growth are celebrity collaborations with direct-to-consumer (D2C) and the wide availability of designer activewear brands through offline and online distribution channels.

Competitive Landscape:

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

DICK's Sporting Goods Inc.

Forever 21

Gap Inc.

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

PVH Corp.

Skechers USA Inc.

The North Face (VF Corporation)

Under Armour Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Top Activewear

Bottom Activewear

Innerwear

Swimwear

Outerwear

Breakup by Material Type:

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Breakup by Pricing:

Economy

Premium

Breakup by Age Group:

1 - 15 Years

16 - 30 Years

31 - 44 Years

45 - 64 Years

More than 65 Years

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

