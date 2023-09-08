Global Industrial Tube Filling Machines Market Poised to Record a Valuation of USD 1,953.4 Million by 2030, Bolstered by Rising Product Demand from Several Industries, Estimates Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Industrial Tube Filling Machines Market was valued at USD 1,425.7 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,953.4 Mn by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market for industrial tube filling machines is expanding significantly on a global scale, primarily due to the rising demand for practical packaging solutions and the ongoing requirement for manufacturing procedures that are both efficient and economical.

Industrial tube filling equipment is essential in today's packaging processes and offers both manufacturers and customers a host of advantages. To handle a wide range of materials, including liquids, solids, semi-solids, and highly viscous substances, these machines are available in various forms and use diverse technologies. They are designed to offer exceptional accuracy, speed, variety, and efficiency in the packaging process, making sure that goods are filled swiftly, consistently, and precisely.

Trending Now: Norden Machinery AB Announced Cutting-Edge Product Launch

November 2021 - A novel pre-forming method developed by Norden Machinery AB guides the tube into position using Snap-on Tails. Few adjustments are required due to this feature, which produces better-looking tubes. With Snap-on Tails, producers can select from a wide range of alternatives based on the unique features of the tube, reducing the amount of time required for changes.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market participants have introduced new goods with enhanced capabilities. They have taken essential measures to increase the functioning and accuracy of the devices. For instance, Filsilpek just introduced a stainless steel automatic tube filling device capable of filling 50–60 tubes per minute. Such product innovations are favorably impacting the market.

Key companies in the industrial tube filling machines market include

Wimcoengineering

ViscoTec Pumpenu. Dosiertechnik GmbH

Romaco Holding GmbH

Axomatic S.R.L.

Reagent Chemical

Packworld USA

Dongguan Green Machinery Co., Ltd.

Coesia S.p.A

NORDEN MACHINERY AB

M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

The global Industrial Tube Filling Machines Market is segmented as:

By Machine Type

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Rising Usage of Semi-Automatic Machines to Boost Revenue

The semi-automatic machines segment led the global industrial tube filling machines market in 2022 and is likely to retain its position throughout the projection period with a valuation of USD 1,134.8 million by 2030. Industries that demand accurate and effective packaging frequently employ semi-automatic tube filling machines. The pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food sectors greatly value these machines since they can accurately fill and seal a variety of tubes with an accuracy of up to 0.5%.

Compared to fully automatic machines, semi-automatic tube filling machines are found to be more affordable, easier to use, and ideal for small- and medium-scale manufacturing. Additionally, these devices feature a user-friendly design and require little training to operate, which is expected to support the segment’s growth through the review period.

By Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others

Surging Global Demand for Cosmetic Products to Support Market Growth

The cosmetics segment dominated the industrial tube-filling machines market in 2022 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, accounting for a valuation of USD 977.7 million by 2030. The surge in demand for cosmetic products has fueled the rapid growth of the segment, thereby fostering the demand for industrial tube filling machines.

The demand for high-production facilities in the cosmetics sector is mostly driven by popularity and self-care awareness. The production of cosmetics can be increased, made more efficient, and sustained with the use of semi-automated fully automatic machines. This has accelerated production, which is boosting sales.

Considerable Rise in Manufacturing Activities to Drive Market Expansion

The market for industrial tube filling machines has grown significantly as a result of the increase in manufacturing activities in varied sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage. In recent years, there has been a substantial rise in the demand for products associated with these industries, necessitating the need for more effective and productive manufacturing processes. For instance, the COVID-19 virus outbreak sparked an upsurge in pharmaceutical demand, which, in turn, fueled the need for high production levels of pharmaceutical products due to the pandemic's soaring need for these products.

Similar to how lifestyles are changing, self-care awareness is rising, and this is likely to spur market growth for the cosmetics industry between 2023 and 2030. The market for industrial tube filling machines is expected to experience significant expansion as a result of the escalating product uptake in various industry verticals that need machinery with higher production capacities.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

APAC Market Expansion to be Driven by Presence of Prominent Manufacturers

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for industrial tube filling machines, accruing a valuation of USD 810.6 million by 2030. The presence of numerous key manufacturers is the primary contributory factor to the region's dominance. The two most important nations in the region with the largest manufacturing capacities are China and India. With a valuation of USD 322 million by 2030, China is anticipated to be a country contributing significantly to the regional market growth during the estimated period. A major factor promoting the quickest growth in China is the adoption of smart and modern technologies as a result of the availability of established infrastructure.

North American Industrial Sectors Poised to Bolster Product Demand

North America is expected to be the second-largest market for industrial tube filling machines during the forecast period, accounting for USD 534.2 million in revenue by 2030. Along with the region's established industrial sector, rising awareness and eco-friendly trends are the key factors augmenting the regional market progress.

In the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries, regulatory changes in rules addressing the use of biodegradable or other sustainable materials are promoting product and efficiency innovations. By 2030, the U.S. is projected to contribute to the lion’s share of revenue in North America, with a valuation of USD 410.5 million.

