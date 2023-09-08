Advancements in Quantum Simulators Drive Dominance of Land Application Segment in the Global Quantum Warfare Market to 2035

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Warfare Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Quantum Computing and Simulation, Quantum Communication, Quantum Component, Quantum PNT, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum warfare market is experiencing a momentous surge in growth, fueled by technological breakthroughs and innovative defense applications. Recent years have witnessed significant advancements in quantum technologies, leading to new opportunities in the defense sector. The market's expansion is primarily driven by governmental efforts to bolster the defense industry, coupled with the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for defense communication.

The integration of AI in military subsystem testing and deployment has proven instrumental in enhancing performance, boosting reliability, and optimizing operational efficiency for engineers and operators. Prominent players in the market include industry leaders like Airbus, Xanadu, Quantinuum, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrup Grumman, among others. These companies are at the forefront of research and development, investing significantly to introduce cutting-edge quantum-based military equipment.

Quantum warfare technologies have far-reaching implications, impacting both military and civilian sectors. They possess the potential to break through current encryption methods, raising concerns about data security. Quantum communication offers a more secure avenue for military and intelligence agencies to communicate without compromising sensitive information.

The global quantum warfare market is further bolstered by the demand for high-performance computing in the defense sector. Regional governments are actively exploring quantum computing technologies for the advancement of defense equipment. Quantum technology enables the creation of precise targeting systems and supports the market's growth trajectory from 2024 to 2035.

Public and private sector investments play a pivotal role in propelling growth within the global quantum warfare market. National strategies and initiatives in various countries accelerate quantum technology research and development. Key technology giants like IBM, Google, and Microsoft, along with quantum-focused startups, receive substantial private funding to advance quantum research.

Market Segmentation

Application Segment : Land, Naval, Airborne, Space-Based The land application segment is projected to dominate the market, generating significant revenues. Its anticipated growth reflects its pivotal role in national defense strategy planning, with quantum computing offering potential advantages on the battlefield through improved encryption and simulations.

: Land, Naval, Airborne, Space-Based Quantum Computing and Simulations Segment : Digital Quantum Computer, Analog Quantum Computer, Quantum Simulator Quantum simulators are poised to lead the market due to their demand in defense cryptography and cybersecurity applications. They enable accurate assessment of cryptographic algorithms against quantum attacks and support the creation of quantum-safe cryptographic solutions.

: Digital Quantum Computer, Analog Quantum Computer, Quantum Simulator Quantum Communication Segment : Quantum Network and Communication, Post-Quantum Cryptography Quantum communication technologies offer secure means for military and intelligence agencies to communicate, while post-quantum cryptography enhances network infrastructure for future communications.

: Quantum Network and Communication, Post-Quantum Cryptography Quantum PNT Segment : Navigation, Positioning, Precision Timing, Geolocation Quantum technology contributes to the development of precise targeting systems and sophisticated defense equipment.

: Navigation, Positioning, Precision Timing, Geolocation Quantum Component Segment : Sensor, Antenna, Radar, Clock, Magnetometer, Others Quantum components play a vital role in enhancing defense capabilities through improved sensing and communication.

: Sensor, Antenna, Radar, Clock, Magnetometer, Others Regional Segment : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World North America is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by established quantum hardware, software, and service providers. Notable companies such as Northrop Grumman, Airbus, and Xanadu are driving market opportunities.

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World

Recent Developments

Recent advancements highlight the momentum within the global quantum warfare market:

BTQ partners with South Korea's IRCS to develop post-quantum cryptography solutions.

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) collaborates with Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to explore quantum computing capabilities.

European Commission selects Airbus for the Cold Atom Rubidium Interferometer in Orbit project, focusing on quantum sensors for space-based defense applications.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) works with Regitti to provide standards for quantum application performance.







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Research and Development Activities for Quantum Technologies

Growing Significance of Situational Awareness in Military Operations

Increasing Emphasis on Secure Communication Infrastructure in Military and Defense

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce

High Cost Associated with the Development and Designing of Quantum Components

Opportunities

Integration of AI/ML in Quantum Computing Technologies







Key Companies Profiled:

Xanadu

Airbus

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Quantinuum Ltd.

Infleqtion

IonQ, Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Rigetti & Co, LLC.

Zapata Computing

IBM

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $184.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2258.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnuf1u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment