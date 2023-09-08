Liver Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 33.6 billion by 2032; Rising Prevalence of Liver Diseases Foster the Industrial Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRODUCTION:

Liver Disease is the condition of liver in patient that stops from working and also prevents it from functioning well. Liver cancer and liver failure result from untreated viral infections and liver illness and thus, can cause liver damage.

Growing geriatric population and prevalence of life-threatening liver problems has become a leading factor in market growth. Rising consumption of alcohol among 18 to 50 age of an individual across globe has become another driving factor in market growth. Further, rising incidence of hepatitis disease across globe due to low quality hygiene and growing population is anticipated to increase demand for Liver Disease Treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In February 2022, Picroliv, a phytopharmaceutical product developed by CDRI (Central Drug Research Institute) has received a permission for phase-III clinical trial in treating fatty liver diseases. New developed “Picroliv” is developed from picrorhiza kurora plant which is also called as Kutki.

The presence of major players and new advanced treatment with ongoing clinical trials has become a key factor in market growth. Rapid growth in urbanization and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle by an individual such as excess use of alcohol, cigarette smoking has also given rise in liver diseases which has further contributed in Liver Disease Treatment market growth.

Prominent Players in Liver Disease Treatment Market:

Abbott Laboratories Ltd

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Actavis Pharma Inc

Alkermes Plc

Antipodean Pharmaceuticals

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Biotest Pharma GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly & Company Ltd

Report scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Toxic Injury, Infectious Agents & Parasite, Immune Disorders, Tumors, and Inherited Liver Diseases

By Application - Hospitals & Specialty, and Clinics

Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Drivers:

Prevalence of Liver Diseases: The increasing incidence of liver diseases, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, is a major driver. Rising cases of these diseases are driving the demand for effective treatments and therapies.

The increasing incidence of liver diseases, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, is a major driver. Rising cases of these diseases are driving the demand for effective treatments and therapies. Rising Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption remains a leading cause of liver diseases, particularly alcoholic liver disease. The growing consumption of alcohol in some regions contributes to the prevalence of these conditions, thereby driving the need for treatment.

Excessive alcohol consumption remains a leading cause of liver diseases, particularly alcoholic liver disease. The growing consumption of alcohol in some regions contributes to the prevalence of these conditions, thereby driving the need for treatment. Hepatitis Epidemics: Outbreaks of hepatitis B and C, both of which can lead to severe liver damage if left untreated, continue to affect populations in various parts of the world. This drives the demand for antiviral treatments and vaccines.

Outbreaks of hepatitis B and C, both of which can lead to severe liver damage if left untreated, continue to affect populations in various parts of the world. This drives the demand for antiviral treatments and vaccines. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD): The global obesity epidemic has led to an increase in NAFLD cases, as the condition is closely associated with obesity and metabolic syndrome. The rise in NAFLD cases is spurring research and development efforts for effective treatments.

The global obesity epidemic has led to an increase in NAFLD cases, as the condition is closely associated with obesity and metabolic syndrome. The rise in NAFLD cases is spurring research and development efforts for effective treatments. Advancements in Medical Technology: Ongoing advancements in medical technology, including imaging techniques and diagnostic tools, have improved the early detection and diagnosis of liver diseases, leading to more timely treatments.

Key Barriers:

Limited Treatment Options: Many liver diseases, particularly advanced stages of cirrhosis and certain liver cancers, have limited treatment options. This scarcity of effective treatments poses a significant barrier to patients' well-being.

Many liver diseases, particularly advanced stages of cirrhosis and certain liver cancers, have limited treatment options. This scarcity of effective treatments poses a significant barrier to patients' well-being. High Treatment Costs: The cost of liver disease treatments, including medications, surgeries, and liver transplants, can be prohibitively high. This financial burden can limit access to care, especially for patients without adequate insurance coverage.

The cost of liver disease treatments, including medications, surgeries, and liver transplants, can be prohibitively high. This financial burden can limit access to care, especially for patients without adequate insurance coverage. Access to Healthcare: Disparities in healthcare access, both within and between countries, can hinder patients from receiving timely diagnosis and treatment. Inadequate access to healthcare facilities, specialists, and diagnostic tools is a significant barrier.

Disparities in healthcare access, both within and between countries, can hinder patients from receiving timely diagnosis and treatment. Inadequate access to healthcare facilities, specialists, and diagnostic tools is a significant barrier. Stigma and Awareness: Stigma associated with certain liver diseases, such as viral hepatitis or alcoholic liver disease, can deter individuals from seeking medical help or disclosing their condition. Lack of awareness and education about liver health also contributes to delayed diagnoses.

Stigma associated with certain liver diseases, such as viral hepatitis or alcoholic liver disease, can deter individuals from seeking medical help or disclosing their condition. Lack of awareness and education about liver health also contributes to delayed diagnoses. Complexity of Liver Transplants: Liver transplantation, while often life-saving, faces challenges related to the availability of donor organs, long waiting lists, and the complexity of the procedure. These factors limit the accessibility of this treatment option.

