Global Passion Fruit Market Sees Robust Expansion, Reaching 192,414 tons by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide consumption of passion fruit is estimated at 106,716 tons in 2023 . This value is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach 192,414 tons by the end of 2033, as per the latest market report by Persistence Market Research.

Passion fruit is becoming increasingly popular nowadays. The food and beverage industry appears to be one of the main forces behind the rising demand for this beneficial tropical fruit.

Despite its small size, passion fruit is packed with nutrients that may be good for your health, including vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and other plant substances. Purple and yellow passion fruit varieties are the most frequently seen in the market, while there are other sizes and hues available.

The market for passion fruit is predicted to benefit from the rising demand for gluten-free goods in recent years. High gluten intake can have detrimental effects on one's health, and consumers are becoming more health-conscious and knowledgeable about the advantages of gluten-free food is anticipated to augment market growth. Products without gluten are increasingly in demand, and this trend is predicted to continue.

In the food and beverage industry, passion fruit is widely utilized as a nutritional supplement, providing a vital supply of vitamin A, which is required for healthy vision, immunological function, and skin health. As a result, it is increasingly being used in functional foods and fortified goods, which are becoming popular among health-conscious consumers.

Major key players are:

SABIC, Carribean Natural Products, Nature's Pride, Beva Fruits International, Fresh Food Co EU Ltd, Frieda's Inc, Dennick Fruit Source LLC, Fratelli indelicate S.r.l., Omega Ingredients, Fyffes., Passi AG, Agrana Group, SVZ Industrial, Kiril Mischeff Group, Passina Products B.V., Quicornac S.A., Tropical Fruit Company, Ajegroup, SunOpta, Passion Fruit World

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global passion fruit market stands at a valuation of US$ 405.2 million in 2023.

in 2023. Demand for passion fruit in Europe is expected to reach a volume of 16,770 tons by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. In Europe, the United Kingdom holds a leading market share of 16.3% in 2023, followed by Germany at 13.6%.

in 2023, followed by Germany at Global consumption of passion fruit in powder form stands at 66,059 tons in 2023, making it the most consumed form of passion fruit.

in 2023, making it the most consumed form of passion fruit. Based on end use, the food and beverage industry accounts for a volume share of 60.8% in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Sales of passion fruit are expected to increase at 5.9% CAGR in Brazil and 7% CAGR in Mexico.

“Rising consumer preference for clean-label and natural products has boosted the demand for organic passion fruit. To address this demand, manufacturers are employing biosynthetic techniques to create passion fruit in various grades based on industry specifications,” says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Producers of passion fruit are investing in research and development (R&D) and expanding their operations worldwide. They are also trying to broaden the product's use in a variety of industries, enhance its efficacy, and remain competitive.

Omega Ingredients was recently acquired by Robertet. Omega focuses on developing natural ingredients and flavors for the food and beverages sector. This investment is intended to underline Robertet's commitment to expanding its portfolio of natural flavor solutions and market presence in the United Kingdom.

was recently acquired by Robertet. Omega focuses on developing natural ingredients and flavors for the food and beverages sector. This investment is intended to underline Robertet's commitment to expanding its portfolio of natural flavor solutions and market presence in the United Kingdom. Kiril Mischeff Group is dedicated to enhancing its operational efficiency through the use of advanced technology and its global network. With a focus on passion food products, the company is always exploring new ideas and markets to introduce its products. Specifically, the company is working on optimizing its business processes and increasing productivity for its passion fruit food and beverage products.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global passion fruit market, presenting historical data for 2018 to 2022 and estimation statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study offers compelling insights based on form (powder, puree, flakes), nature (organic, conventional), end use (food & beverages, foodservice, retail/household, others), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across major regions of the world.

