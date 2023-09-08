Latest Market Study | Business Jets Market Size & Analysis - Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business Jets Market was valued at US$ 28 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Business jets, also known as corporate jets or private jets, are aircraft that are primarily meant to transport small groups of passengers, often business leaders, for purposes such as business travel, leisure travel, and other private aviation needs. These aircraft provide various benefits, such as speed, simplicity, and flexibility, making them popular choices for individuals and organizations with the financial resources to purchase them.

Business jets differ in size and capacity from small light planes that can carry a few passengers to larger, long-haul jets that can carry up to 19 passengers or more. Business aircraft provide an exceptional level of comfort and luxury. They usually have large cabins, comfortable couches, and facilities like good food, entertainment systems, and onboard Wi-Fi.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Business Jets market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Business Jets market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Business Jets market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Business Jets Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, midsize jets are expected to dominate the global market, as they are often chosen by companies for executive travels.

On the basis of application, private segment is expected to dominate the global business jets market. This is owing to an increase in demand for private planes from high-net-worth individuals and corporate entities.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 28.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 37.6 billion Growth Rate 3.8% Key Market Drivers Introduction of New Programs in Private Jets

Increasing Disposable Worth of Individuals Companies Profiled Airbus SE

Bombardier Inc.

Cirrus Design Corporation

Dassault Aviation

Embraer

General Dynamics Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global business jets market include,

In July 2021, Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney Canada branch intends to advance its hybrid-electric propulsion technology and flight demonstration programme. This programme is part of a US$ 129.5 million initiative financed by the Canadian and Quebec governments.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global business jets market growth include Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corporation, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, General Dynamics Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global business jets market based on type, application and region

Global Business Jets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Large Jet Light Jet Mid-Size Jet

Global Business Jets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Private User Operator

Global Business Jets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Business Jets Market US Canada Latin America Business Jets Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Business Jets Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Business Jets Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Business Jets Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Business Jets Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Business Jets Report:

What will be the market value of the global business jets market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global business jets market?

What are the market drivers of the global business jets market?

What are the key trends in the global business jets market?

Which is the leading region in the global business jets market?

What are the major companies operating in the global business jets market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global business jets market?

