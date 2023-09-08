BTSE to List Dreams Quest (DREAMS), Crafting Synergy Between Digital Assets Trading and Blockchain Gaming

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, today announced the upcoming listing of Dreams Quest (DREAMS). This new addition, set for September 11, 2023, underscores BTSE's dedication to bridging the gap between cutting-edge digital asset trading and gaming innovations, offering fresh opportunities for both gamers and traders.



Dreams Quest, an open-world, action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) developed by Singapore-based Shakiti Studios, offers players a mesmerizing journey into a fantastical realm on the verge of devastation. The game's inaugural chapter, "Origins: The Fall of Azoria," is slated for early access in 2024. Players will delve into the enigmatic world of Azoria, striving to unveil its secrets and champion its revival. The game's unique blend of exploration, combat, and character progression ensures players have a direct hand in shaping the world's destiny.

What truly distinguishes Dreams Quest is its harmonious integration of both Web2 and Web3 experiences, granting players unparalleled control over their in-game assets through blockchain technology. The game's dynamic NFTs evolve in real time, mirroring players' in-game progress and modifications, ensuring an always-current representation of assets on the blockchain.

Dreams Quest's 'Collect-to-Earn' model further amplifies its allure, offering players opportunities to stake for Battle Passes, acquire exclusive in-game assets, and more. The DREAMS token, central to this gaming revolution, provides traders with a gateway to a pioneering gaming experience, potential rewards, and access to unique in-game assets and perks.

In line with this exciting listing, BTSE is launching the DREAMS Listing Campaign, providing users an exclusive opportunity to win a portion of a substantial 15,000,000 DREAMS prize pool. The campaign kicks off on September 11, 2023, at 6:00 PM (Singapore Time) and runs until September 18, 2023, at 6:00 PM (Singapore Time). To participate, users must trade a minimum of $20 worth of DREAMS tokens.

"As blockchain gaming continues its meteoric rise, it’s reshaping the gaming industry's landscape," remarked Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. "With the listing of DREAMS, we're thrilled to offer our users an avenue to be at the forefront of this evolution, immersing themselves in a world of innovation, growth, and unparalleled gaming experiences."

