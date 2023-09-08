Precision Prebiotic BeniCaros® Wins World Plant-Based Health Innovation Award

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeniCaros®, a low-dose precision prebiotic from NutriLeads BV, was named best product in the Health Innovation category at the World Plant-Based Innovation Awards yesterday at the Plant Based World Expo in New York City. BeniCaros was also a finalist in the Ingredient Innovation category.

The awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the plant-based food and beverage industry. The 2023 competition included over 140 entries from 20 countries across 17 categories.

“At NutriLeads, we are committed to helping dietary supplement and functional food and beverage manufacturers create innovative, multifunctional products with clinically proven, upcycled ingredients that contribute to a healthier world, naturally,” said Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to accept this award, which recognizes the game-changing potential of BeniCaros for immune and gut health.”

BeniCaros is clinically proven to train smarter, faster and stronger innate immune system responses. It also consistently and specifically modulates the composition of the gut microbiota for a resilient gut ecosystem that is essential for strong immune function and overall health and well-being. These health benefits are delivered in a small 300 mg. daily serving that creates broad product innovation opportunities.

BeniCaros is produced from upcycled carrot pomace and has a formulation profile (tasteless, odorless, water soluble and heat/pH stable) suitable for most foods, beverages and dietary supplements.

NutriLeads sales manager Steve Meredith accepts the 2023 World Plant-based Health Innovation Award for BeniCaros, the company's precision prebiotic for functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements.



About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is an innovative private company focused on precision prebiotics clinically proven to support immune and gut health. The company’s patented technology platform harnesses the power of naturally bioactive prebiotic fibers known as Rhamnogalacturonan-I (RG-I) found in select crops. The company’s flagship product, BeniCaros®, is unlocked from upcycled carrot pomace and has garnered several prestigious awards for research and innovation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

