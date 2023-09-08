Cleaning Robot Market is estimated to be US$ 52.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Cleaning Robot Market accounted for US$ 8.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 52.17 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%”

What is Cleaning Robot?

Cleaning Robot also known as robotic vacuum cleaners or autonomous cleaning machines, are intelligent devices designed to automate and simplify the process of cleaning floors, carpets, and other surfaces. These robots use various technologies and sensors to navigate, identify obstacles, and perform cleaning tasks without human intervention.

Cleaning robots are increasingly used in commercial and industrial settings, such as hotels, offices, shopping malls, airports, and manufacturing facilities. These robots offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for large-scale cleaning tasks. Cleaning robots are being introduced to new markets, including emerging economies in Asia, where rising disposable incomes and urbanization are driving demand for Cleaning Robot Market.

Recent Key Highlights in the Cleaning Robot Market:

In March 2023, Samsung launched the Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ premium range of vacuum cleaners in India. Using this new lineup, the South Korean electronics company entered the domestic market for robotic vacuum cleaners for the first time. The clean station, a dock that charges the hoover cleaner and automatically emptying the dustbin, is included with Bespoke Jet. They have a 210W suction-capable digital inverter motor installed. Along with a telescoping pipe and washable dustbin, the Bespoke Jet series has an inbuilt digital display that provides charge levels, running duration, suction power, maintenance, and error guides.

In April 2023, Xiaomi launched a bunch of new home IoT products including a new robot vacuum cleaner cum mop, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-mop 2i in India. Using its creative and intelligent cleaning while maintaining hygienic requirements, the new Robot Vacuum Mop 2i combines technology and craftsmanship for its clients. The initial cost of the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i is Rs 16,999. There will be an early access sale for the hoover cleaner. This brand-new Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, which combines a vacuum and a mop into one device, has a simple design and stands 81.33mm tall. The Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, according to the manufacturer, offers a practical all-in-one cleaning solution for homes.

In April 2023, Avidbots, a developer of cleaning robots, has launched the Neo 2W, a new robot designed specifically for warehouses and manufacturing environments. The new robot is equipped with an Advanced Obstacle Detection (AOD), a Bulk Navigator, and a Debris Diverter. The robot can navigate past barriers and pick up rubbish from warehouse floors thanks to these technology. Neo 2W enables businesses to overcome labor shortage issues and automate the time-consuming, labor-intensive task of maintaining their facilities.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product Type- Floor-Cleaning, Lawn-Cleaning, Pool-Cleaning, and Window-Cleaning Robot

By Operation– Fan Adsorption and Vacuum Suction

By Application– Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Healthcare Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Cleaning Robot Market?

Increasing competition in the cleaning robot market is spurring innovation and driving the development of more advanced and feature-rich models. Alongside cleaning robots, there is growth in the maintenance and service ecosystem, including companies that offer repair, maintenance, and software updates for these robots. Manufacturers are developing cleaning robots tailored to specific applications, such as window-cleaning robots for skyscrapers or robots designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

What are the latest technological trends in cleaning robots?

The latest technological trends in cleaning robots include the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for improved navigation and efficiency, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity for remote control and monitoring, advanced sensors for precise mapping and obstacle avoidance, voice and app control for user convenience, and UV-C disinfection capabilities in response to health concerns. Additionally, robots now feature self-emptying bins, longer battery life, adaptive cleaning modes, customizable cleaning schedules, and sustainability-focused features, reflecting the industry's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.

Who are the major players in the cleaning robot market?

Dyson Limited

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Intellibot Robotics LLC.

Yujin Robot Co. Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Limited.

What types of cleaning robots are available in the market?

Cleaning robots come in various types, each tailored for specific cleaning tasks. Robot vacuum cleaners are designed for floor cleaning, while robot mops specialize in mopping hard surfaces. Window-cleaning robots clean glass surfaces, pool-cleaning robots maintain swimming pools, and gutter-cleaning robots clear debris from gutters. Carpet-cleaning robots are dedicated to carpet maintenance, while grill-cleaning robots handle barbecue grills. Duct-cleaning robots keep HVAC systems clean, scrubbing robots tackle large floor areas, and disinfection robots use UV-C or other methods to sanitize surfaces. There are also industrial cleaning robots for heavy-duty tasks and restaurant kitchen cleaning robots for commercial kitchens, each serving unique cleaning needs.

What are the opportunities and challenges for new entrants looking to penetrate the cleaning robot market?

Opportunities:

Growing Demand: The demand for cleaning robots is on the rise, driven by increasing awareness of their convenience and efficiency, particularly in residential and commercial sectors. Technological Advancements: New entrants can leverage emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and advanced sensors to develop innovative cleaning robots with competitive advantages. Market Segmentation: The market offers opportunities to specialize in various cleaning robot types or focus on specific industries, such as healthcare or hospitality, to meet specialized cleaning needs. Eco-Friendly Solutions: There's a growing demand for eco-friendly cleaning robots, providing opportunities for companies that prioritize sustainability and environmentally friendly features. Global Expansion: The cleaning robot market is not limited to a specific region, allowing new entrants to target both domestic and international markets. Collaboration: Partnerships with established players, distributors, or technology providers can facilitate market entry and access to resources.

Challenges:

Competition: The cleaning robot market is competitive, with well-established brands dominating market share. New entrants must differentiate themselves to compete effectively. R&D Costs: Developing cutting-edge cleaning robots requires substantial research and development investments, which can strain resources for smaller companies. Quality Assurance: Ensuring product quality and reliability is crucial for building trust among consumers and avoiding potential issues and recalls. Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to regional and international regulations and standards for safety, performance, and environmental impact can be complex and costly. Distribution and Marketing: Establishing effective distribution channels and marketing strategies to reach target customers and create brand awareness is a challenge for newcomers. Customer Education: Educating consumers about the benefits and operation of cleaning robots may be necessary, as adoption rates can be influenced by awareness and understanding.

Conclusion:

The cleaning robot market presents opportunities for new entrants due to rising demand and technological advancements. However, it also poses challenges, such as fierce competition, high development costs, and regulatory compliance. To succeed, newcomers should prioritize innovation, quality, and effective distribution while being prepared to educate consumers and provide strong customer support. Despite the challenges, strategic planning and a focus on delivering value can pave the way for success in this dynamic market.

