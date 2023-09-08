Company announcement no. 13, 2023/24
Allerød, 8 September 2023
Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares
In accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Matas has received the following notification from Executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares.
Contact
John Bäckman
IR & Treasury Manager, phone + 45 22 43 12 54
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Matas A/S
|b)
|LEI Code
|2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date, and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|655
|DKK 110.70
|77
|DKK 110.60
|175
|DKK 110.60
|65
|DKK 110.60
|77
|DKK 110.60
|116
|DKK 110.60
|293
|DKK 110.40
|55
|DKK 110.40
|175
|DKK 110.40
|208
|DKK 110.20
|64
|DKK 110.60
|125
|DKK 110.60
|37
|DKK 110.60
|45
|DKK 110.60
|31
|DKK 110.60
|30
|DKK 110.60
|79
|DKK 110.60
|125
|DKK 110.40
|143
|DKK 110.40
|37
|DKK 110.40
|280
|DKK 110.40
|50
|DKK 110.40
|657
|DKK 110.40
|2
|DKK 110.20
|200
|DKK 110.20
|230
|DKK 110.20
|36
|DKK 110.20
|539
|DKK 110.20
|2,445
|DKK 110.20
|604
|DKK 110.20
|855
|DKK 110.40
|1,094
|DKK 110.40
|1,279
|DKK 110.40
|31,063
|DKK 110.00
|1,530
|DKK 110.10
|7.855
|DKK 110.10
|d)
|Aggregated information
Total number of shares: 51,331 shares
Total purchase price: DKK 5,651,229.60
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 September 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
