Declaration of number of voting rights

| Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Roissy Cdg Cedex, FRANCE

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

DateNumber of shares1Total number of voting rights 

 
08/31/2023257,053,613Theoretical number of voting rights2:284,532,627
    


1 Following the reverse share split completed by the company on 31 August 2023, the number of shares making up the share capital of Air France-KLM was divided by 10, 10 old shares having been exchanged for one new share.
2 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.

