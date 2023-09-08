SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Seagate Technology Holdings plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2023 – (NASDAQ: STX)

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Seagate Technology Holdings plc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of STX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: September 15, 2020 to October 25, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s hard disk drive (“HDD”) sales to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (“Huawei”), including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; and (b) the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules. As a result, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed Seagate to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties.

