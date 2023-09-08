Electrical Slip Rings Market Size Growing at 3.45% CAGR Set to Reach USD 1184.96 Million By 2030

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Electrical Slip Rings Market By Type (Wireless Slip Rings, Through Hole Slip Rings, Capsule Slip Rings, Pancake Slip Rings, Miniature Slip Rings, And Pneumatic Slip Rings), By End-User (Medical, Aviation & Aerospace, Defense, And Heavy Equipment), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global electrical slip rings market size was valued at around USD 905.64 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.45% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1184.96 million by 2030.”

Electrical Slip Rings Market Overview:

An electrical slide ring is electromechanical equipment that transfers power and electric signals from a stationary to a rotating structure. In addition, it can be used in electromechanical devices that require rotation for transmission of power or signals. Moreover, electrical slip rings can improve mechanical performance, facilitate system functions, and eliminate wires susceptible to damage at movable junctions. Typically, these components are found in electric generators, alternators, and wind turbines. According to reports, an electrical slip ring is electric gearbox equipment that facilitates the passage of energy between two electric rotating components, similar to the operation of an electric motor.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 905.64 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1184.96 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 3.45% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Moog Inc., RUAG, Cavotec SA, Michigan Scientific, Morgan, Pandect Precision, Mercotac Inc., Electro-Miniatures Corp., SenRing Electronics, Conductix-Wampfler, Alpha Slip Rings, GAT, Globetech Inc., Pan-link Technology, JINPAT Electronics, Hangzhou Prosper, JARCH, Moflon, Rotac, Foxtac Electric, Stemmann, Molex, Cobham, Mersen, Schleifring, and others. Segments Covered By Type, By End-user, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global electrical slip rings market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to an escalating product demand for aircraft, turbines, marine, CT scanners, radio telescopes, closed-circuit cameras, helicopters, and generators.

In terms of type, the thorough hole slip rings segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the application, the heavy equipment segment is anticipated to dominate the segment over the projected period.

Region-wise, the North American electrical slip rings market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Electrical Slip Rings Market: Growth Factors

Huge product penetration in marine, radio telescopes, and aircraft to prompt the global market

The global market for electrical slide rings will expand as demand for aircraft, turbines, marine, CT scanners, radio telescopes, closed-circuit cameras, helicopters, and generators rises. In addition, electrical slip rings have extensive applications in wind turbines for the generation of renewable energy.

In addition, the expansion of space activities has resulted in the massive production of satellites, ground vehicles, and missiles, which has stimulated the global market. Significant product penetrations in the heavy equipment industry will enhance global market trends. In the future years, the global market size will increase due to the introduction of new products.

Electrical Slip Rings Market: Restraints

Rise in the maintenance charges to impede the expansion of the global industry

Massive maintenance costs, inadequate speed regulation, and low external resistance in rotor circuits can impede the expansion of the global electrical slip rings market. Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and stringent laws governing the product's use can hinder the expansion of the global industry.

Electrical Slip Rings Market: Segmentation

The global electrical slip rings market is sectored into type, end-user, and region.

In type terms, the global electrical slip rings market is segregated into wireless slip rings, through-hole slip rings, capsule slip rings, pancake slip rings, miniature slip rings, and pneumatic slip rings segments. Furthermore, the through-hole slip rings segment, which garnered nearly one-fourth of the global market share in 2022, is projected to record the fastest CAGR in the ensuing years.

Based on end-user, the global electrical slip rings industry is bifurcated into medical, aviation & aerospace, defense, and heavy equipment segments. Moreover, the heavy equipment segment, which accounted lucratively towards the global industry revenue in 2022, is set to retain its dominant position in the global industry in the years ahead.

Electrical Slip Rings Market By Type (Wireless Slip Rings, Through Hole Slip Rings, Capsule Slip Rings, Pancake Slip Rings, Miniature Slip Rings, And Pneumatic Slip Rings), By End-User (Medical, Aviation & Aerospace, Defense, And Heavy Equipment), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is likely to retain its global market dominance

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for half of the global electrical slip rings market's revenue in 2022, will be the leading region between 2023 and 2030. In addition, the rise in the use of industrial robotics and heavy equipment in countries such as India, China, and Japan will accentuate regional market trends. The expansion of the regional market will be bolstered by an increase in the allocation of funds to the renewable energy industry. The emphasis of market participants on expanding their product portfolios and regional expansion will contribute significantly to the growth of the regional market.

Due to the presence of robust defence and aerospace sectors in countries such as the U.S., the North American electrical slide ring market is projected to record the highest CAGR over the next few years. The regional industry expansion will be driven by a significant increase in the product supply to various end-use industries, such as healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare. Aside from this, a rise in fundraising for space exploration activities in the United States will spur the growth of the industry in the subcontinent.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Electrical Slip Rings market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Electrical Slip Rings market include;

Moog Inc.

RUAG

Cavotec SA

Michigan Scientific

Morgan

Pandect Precision

Mercotac Inc.

Electro-Miniatures Corp.

SenRing Electronics

Conductix-Wampfler

Alpha Slip Rings

GAT

Globetech Inc.

Pan-link Technology

JINPAT Electronics

Hangzhou Prosper

JARCH

Moflon

Rotac

Foxtac Electric

The global Electrical Slip Rings market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Wireless Slip Rings

Through Hole Slip Rings

Capsule Slip Rings

Pancake Slip Rings

Miniature Slip Rings

Pneumatic Slip Rings

By End-user

Medical

Aviation & Aerospace

Defense

Heavy Equipment

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



