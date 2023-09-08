H&R Block Recognized as a 2023 Fortune Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune announced today that H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) has been selected for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ List. This recognition is given to “the best companies to work for in the country.”



“We are honored to receive this recognition, informed by feedback from H&R Block associates, making it even more meaningful,” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People and Culture Officer at H&R Block. “Our commitment to our Connected Culture, one that puts our associates at the heart of everything we do, runs deep as we work to better serve our clients and communities. It’s amazing to know that our associates feel valued and like they belong at H&R Block.”

The highly competitive Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List is based on survey responses from more than 191,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

As the world’s leader in tax preparation services, this recognition underscores H&R Block’s ambitious Block Horizons 2025 growth and transformation plan. And, as the company continues on its transformation journey, it remains committed to its Purpose: To provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” said Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief of Fortune. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in finance is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

H&R Block was also recognized by Fortune earlier this year as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies. Other 2023 awards include Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, America’s Best Large Employers, and more.

For more information on H&R Block’s Connected Culture, click here.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.



About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.