Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid in cash on October 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023.



About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information

