Tony Schmitz is Promoted to Senior Associate

Austin, Texas, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects is excited to share that Tony Schmitz has been promoted to Senior Associate.

Tony is a North Texas native and graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Environmental Design (Whoop!). His path quickly led him to educational architecture and specializing in sustainable design.

Since childhood, Tony found joy in improving car performance. This enthusiasm still drives him today, and he draws a parallel between this pastime and his approach to designing high-performance architecture. He’s committed to pushing limits and extracting more from every building in terms of sustainability and the wellness of building occupants.

For Tony, sustainable design is not a unique endeavor but a fundamental aspect woven into the fabric of his daily design philosophy. “LEED moved building codes in the right direction,” he said. “Incorporating LEED or any sustainable, high-performance design is simple. You just have to set out to achieve it from the beginning of design.”

When asked about his favorite projects, Sabine Hall Science Building at Richland College is at the top of his list. This project includes a few firsts for Tony’s career. It was his first LEED Platinum project and the first LEED Platinum community college science building in Texas. It was also his first project to win an AIA Honor Award.

Another favorite was the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University. The MSC is hallowed ground on the A&M campus. On Muster Day (April 21), 1951, the building and grounds surrounding it were dedicated to all Aggies who have lost their lives in past, present, or future wars. Tony was honored to play a role in the transformational renovation of the facility and in his part in improving the student experience for future Aggies.

This aspiration underpins each of Pfluger’s projects. We’re united by a shared commitment to inspire people to create a more meaningful human experience through our designs—collectively championing craftsmanship that enhances our communities. To Tony, living out this purpose every day, and doing the right thing may seem complicated or out of reach, but it’s fundamental to his practice and is an inherent principle to responsible design that can tangibly impact health and well-being.

Join Pfluger in celebrating Tony’s promotion and his passion for sustainable design, proficiency in technical detail, and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of architecture.

