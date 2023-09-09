Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 7.5% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Test Type, By Application, By Product Type (Reaction Consumables and Equipment & Systems), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The industrial microbiology testing services market size was USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 8.6 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The increasing public concern for the safety of food & beverages products is propelling the adoption of the industrial microbiology testing services market. Also, the rising significance of the efficacy of pharmaceutical products across the globe due to the rapid spread of infectious diseases worldwide, like COVID-19 and its emerging variants, is fostering the growth of the industrial microbiology testing services market.

Microbiology is utilized for various methods by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics sectors to reduce the risk of contamination in the products. Industrial microbiology entails using air control systems, incubators, microbial detection systems, culture tools, equipment, procedures, and filtering techniques. The rise in R&D investment and expansion in facilities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms for approval and launch of new drugs in the market is another prominent factor for the market’s growth.

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market Report Highlights:

The stem cells market is projected to attain a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032.

Sterility testing is at the forefront of the test type segment growth and is expected to continue its dominance. Growing applications in pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries are prominent factors for segment growth.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications account for a significant position in the segment owing to the rise in approvals for stem cell therapies.

Reaction consumables are dominating in product type segment owing to the increased use of various reagents in the research and development for drug discovery.

North America is a dominant market for industrial microbiology testing services due to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and high investments in research and development. Besides, the rise in infectious diseases is a significant factor for market development in North America.

The prominent players in the industrial microbiology are Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HiMedia, Asiagel Cororation, Pace analytical, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Ependorf AG, QIAGEN, Novamed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieuxx SA, STEMart and others.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.6 Billion CAGR 2023 to 2032 7.5% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, market estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Test Type Water and environmental testing, microbial limits testing, sterility test and bio burden testing By Application Agricultural, environmental, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cosmetics By Product Type Reaction consumables and equipment & systems Region Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific Countries Covered UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, U.S., Canada, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, South Africa, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Thailand, Australia Major Market Players Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HiMedia, Asiagel Corporation, Pace analytical, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, QIAGEN, Novamed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieuxx SA, STEMart and others.

Segmentation Overview:

The industrial microbiology testing services market is segmented into test type, product type, application, and region. Based on the test type, the sterility testing segment holds a significant share of the market. Based on product type, the reaction consumables segment leads the market growth. Based on application, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology accounted for a significant portion of the market.

North America dominates the industrial microbiology testing services market geographically due to the robust healthcare infrastructure and rising infectious diseases. Government initiatives from NIAID and FDA are also bolstering the market’s growth. Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth owing to the industry’s rapid expansion in developing nations, with China leading the market.

Key Developments in the Industry:

NAMSA acquired the U.S. and UK-based CRO Perfectus Biomed Group in October 2022. The acquisition aims to create a global footprint with 20 laboratory locations in the US, Europe, and Asia, while enhancing specialized microbiology services.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) launched a brand-new microbiology laboratory in 2022 at its Decatur, Illinois, ADM Specialty Manufacturing facility. The project significantly increased the site's testing capabilities and the microbiology laboratory's footprint.

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market Report Segmentation:

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market, By Test Type (2023-2032)

Water and Environmental Testing

Microbial Limits Testing

Sterility Test

Bio-burden Testing

Others

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)

Reaction Consumables

Equipment and systems

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Agricultural

Environmental

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Cosmetics

Others

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



