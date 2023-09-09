Ferroalloys Market Size, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Market Share Analysis, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ferroalloys Market is valued at US$ 48.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Ferroalloys are a group of iron alloys that contain a high percentage of one or more other elements, typically including metals such as manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), chromium (Cr), and others. These alloys are used as additives in the production of steel and other iron-based alloys to impart specific properties or characteristics.

The steel sector consumes the most ferroalloys. Steel demand for construction, infrastructure development, and production of goods and equipment has increased as urbanization and industrialization continue to spread internationally. This necessitates the use of ferroalloys to improve the characteristics of steel.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Ferroalloys market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Ferroalloys market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Ferroalloys market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.





Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-ferroalloys-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Ferroalloys Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, in 2020, the ferromanganese segment had a market share of more than 17%. In terms of volume in the ferroalloy market. Ferromanganese is primarily used in the steel and foundry sectors.

On the basis of application, in 2020, the stainless-steel category dominated the market, accounting for more than 32% of the total market share. Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to grow at a profitable CAGR.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 48.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 83.2 billion Growth Rate 7.1% Key Market Drivers Growing Numbers of Steel Industry

Increased Demand for Specialty alloys Companies Profiled Glencore

Samancore Chrome

Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd

Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited.

C. Feral S.R.L

Tata Steel Limited – Ferro Alloys & Minerals Division

Arcelor Mittal

China Minmetals

SAIL

Jindal Group

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-ferroalloys-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global ferroalloys market include,

In April 2021, Tata Steel Mining (TSML) has confirmed its plan to double its Ferrochrome capacity to 9 lakh tons per annum in India. TSML has already become the largest chrome ore mining company in India after the acquisition of Karmada, Saruabli, and Sukinda mines.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global ferroalloys market growth include Glencore, Samancore Chrome, Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd, Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited., C. Feral S.R.L, Tata Steel Limited – Ferro Alloys & Minerals Division, Arcelor Mittal, China Minmetals, SAIL, and Jindal Group, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-ferroalloys-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global ferroalloys market based on type, application and region

Global Ferroalloys Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Ferrochrome Ferromanganese Ferro Silico Manganese Ferrosilicon

Global Ferroalloys Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Carbon & Low Alloy steel Stainless Steel Alloy Steel Cast Iron Others

Global Ferroalloys Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America FerroalloysMarket US Canada Latin America FerroalloysMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe FerroalloysMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe FerroalloysMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific FerroalloysMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa FerroalloysMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-ferroalloys-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Ferroalloys Report:

What will be the market value of the global ferroalloys market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global ferroalloys market?

What are the market drivers of the global ferroalloys market?

What are the key trends in the global ferroalloys market?

Which is the leading region in the global ferroalloys market?

What are the major companies operating in the global ferroalloys market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global ferroalloys market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245