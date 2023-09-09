Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC), Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC), Wheels Up Experience, Inc. (NYSE: UP), and Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a FULC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a HBNC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Wheels Up Experience, Inc. (NYSE: UP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (ii) the Company’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill; (iii) as a result, the Company would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an UP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company improperly used third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period; (iii) investigation and remediation of the foregoing—i.e., by paying vendors the full cost to use their software for business purposes—would cause the Company to incur significant expenses; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a NTNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jlifshitz@lifshitzlaw.com