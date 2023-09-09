Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), Atlas Lithium Corp (NASDAQ: ATLX), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), and Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misrepresented to investors facts concerning the move of Funko’s distribution center from Everett, Washington to Buckeye, Arizona, as well as the planned upgrade of the Company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system. Specifically, the Company is alleged to have failed to disclose that: (i) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its ERP software than it was disclosing to investors; (ii) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (iii) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on the Company’s EBITDA margin.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) that, as a result, the Company’s “Annualized Recurring Revenue” or “ARR” was overstated; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s guidance was overstated; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Tingo’s CEO fabricated biographical claims about himself; (ii) that Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (iii) that Tingo inflated its food division margins; (iv) that Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility’s construction; (v) that Tingo inflated its food inventory; (vi) that Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (vii) that Tingo did not generate $128 million in revenue for its handset leasing, call and data segments as it claimed; (viii) that Tingo’s Mobile operation in Nigeria was delinquent on its tax obligations; (ix) that Tingo photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator’s website; (x) that Tingo did not generate $125.3 million in revenue from NWASSA; (xi) that Tingo’s agricultural export business was not on track to deliver $1.34 billion in exports by Q3 2023; (xii) that Tingo lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (xiii) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

