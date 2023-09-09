Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC), Dutch Bros, Inc. (NYSE: BROS), and Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (ii) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Alphabet’s revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (iv) Alphabet’s conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company’s reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a GOOG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Norfolk Southern’s PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, had led to Norfolk Southern suffering increased train derailments and a materially increased risk of future derailments; (ii) Norfolk Southern’s PSR was part of a culture of increased risk-taking at the expense of reasonable safety precautions due to Norfolk Southern’s near-term focus solely on profits; (iii) Norfolk Southern’s PSR rendered Norfolk Southern more vulnerable to train derailments and train derailments with potentially more severe human, financial, legal, and environmental consequences; (iv) Norfolk Southern’s capital spending and replacement programs were designed to prioritize profits over Norfolk Southern’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (v) Norfolk Southern’s lobbying efforts had undermined Norfolk Southern’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (vi) Norfolk Southern’s commitment to reducing operating expenses as part of its PSR goals undermined worker safety and Norfolk Southern’s purported “commitment to an injury-free workplace” because Norfolk Southern’s PSR plan prioritized reducing expenses through fewer personnel, longer trains, and less spending on safety training, technology, and equipment such as hot bearing wayside detectors (a/k/a “hotboxes”) and acoustic sensors; (vii) Norfolk Southern’s rail services were, as a result of its adoption of PSR principles, more susceptible to accidents that could cause serious economic and bodily harm to Norfolk Southern, its workers, its customers, third parties, and the environment; and (viii) Norfolk Southern had failed to put in place responsive practices and procedures to minimize the threat to communities in the event that these communities suffered the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous and toxic materials.

Dutch Bros, Inc. (NYSE: BROS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (ii) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that by mid-2021, when COVID-related work dropped off, the Company engaged in accounting and channel stuffing schemes to pad its revenues. Statements made by the Company throughout the Relevant Period were materially false and misleading when made because it misrepresented or failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known or recklessly disregarded by it: (i) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”); (ii) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (iii) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; (iv) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, the Company lacked a reasonable basis for its positive statements about its financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance during the Relevant Period.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

