SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Party City Holdco - PRTYQ

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Party City Holdco (“Party City” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: PRTYQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

