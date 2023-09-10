Acupuncture Needles Market to hit USD 487.4 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Acupuncture Needles Market size is expected to be worth USD 487.4 million by 2032. As per the report, the surging adoption of acupuncture in the rehabilitation of patients with COPD will favor industry evolution. Acupuncture can help manage symptoms commonly experienced by COPD patients, such as dyspnea (shortness of breath), coughing, and wheezing.

The method stimulates specific acupuncture points and may help regulate the respiratory system, relax the bronchial muscles, and improve breathing capacity. It may also help improve energy levels by stimulating specific acupuncture points associated with vitality and overall energy flow, potentially supporting patients in their rehabilitation process.

Silver acupuncture needles demand to grow due to antimicrobial effects

The acupuncture needles market share from the silver segment will expand at a considerable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The use of silver in acupuncture needles has been gaining popularity due to its antimicrobial properties, which can enhance the efficacy of treatments by reducing the risks of further infections. Additionally, its conductivity helps to transmit electrical signals efficiently between the needle and the body, allowing for improved stimulation of the targeted acupoints.

Sports injuries to dominate the application landscape

The acupuncture needles market size from the sports injuries segment will register notable gains through 2032. Growing occurrence of sports injuries has bolstered the demand for acupuncture needles for managing strains, sprains, and muscle fatigue. Moreover, acupuncture can be used as a rehabilitation support in case of sports injuries. The insertion of needles at appropriate points can stimulate the release of neurotransmitters that promote muscle relaxation, leading to improved flexibility and range of motion.

Clinics to emerge as a prominent end-user

The acupuncture needles market from the clinics segment will amass appreciable gains through 2032. Growing number of clinics offering acupuncture services is contributing to segment expansion. Moreover, the high availability of skilled healthcare practitioners has increased patient footfall in these facilities. They also provide personalized and focused care at an affordable cost, which makes them a preferred healthcare provider amongst low and middle-income groups.

Asia Pacific to dominate the acupuncture needles industry

Asia Pacific acupuncture needles market size will expand substantially through 2032. Growing adoption of acupuncture as a traditional treatment method is supporting regional progress. Moreover, the rising prevalence of sports injuries and muscular pain in the region has further increased the demand for acupuncture needles. The region is also home to key industry players such as Shinylink (Shanghai) Industrial Inc., Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co., Ltd., and others focusing on product innovations.

Acupuncture Needles Market Players

AcuMedic Ltd., SEIRIN, WUXI JIAJIAN MEDICAL DEVICES CO., LTD., asia-med GmbH, Dana Medical Co., Suzhou Hualun, and Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co., Ltd., among others

Acupuncture Needles Industry News:

In March 2023, Smart for Life, Inc., a global leader in the health & wellness sector, entered into a distribution agreement, through its subsidiary Ceautamed Worldwide LLC, with Boxout, LLC, a supplier of medical, rehabilitation, products operating under operating under the MeyerDC®, and other brands.

