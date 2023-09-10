Dock Accessories Market to exceed $29.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing government focus in various economies on the redevelopment of waterfronts will influence the industry expansion. Waterfront redevelopment initiatives have grown widely popular as they enhance tourism, revitalize urban spaces, attract investments, and improve the overall quality of life in cities. For instance, in March 2021, Port Covington commenced the phase 1B of construction of its waterfront redevelopment project. The increasing number of initiatives aimed towards transforming underutilized and industrial waterfront areas into residential, commercial, recreational, and cultural elements will contribute to the market growth.

Dock accessories market from flag poles is estimated to account for a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising necessity of flag poles in conveying specific messages and signals to boaters for indicating several conditions and instructions. Flag poles also act as highly visible markers that help identify the location of the dock. Increasing preference for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the dock for making them visually appealing and attractive will further complement the industry demand.

The dock accessories market share from the dock segment will reach a considerable revenue by 2032. Docks play a vital role in environmental conservation and research along with monitoring marine life. They incorporate environmentally friendly features, including energy-efficient lighting, eco-friendly construction materials as well as waste management systems. The increasing need for facilitating international trade and supporting economic development will further anchor the market development.

U.S. led the North America dock accessories market share by recording over USD 2.3 billion in 2022, due to the rising need for enhancing the functionality as well as convenience of docking stations for different devices. The popularity of docks across the U.S can be ascribed to the strong presence of abundant water resources, vast coastline, and recreational boating culture. The growing consumer interest in fishing and water sports as well as recreational boating will also add to the market growth in the country.

Some of the leading companies operating in the dock accessories market are Dock Doctor, Candock, Shoremaster, PlayPower Inc., Voyager Dock, Delidocks, EZ Dock, Pier Pleasure, AccuDock, Ingemar, and Great Northern Docks. These companies are placing targeted efforts on partnerships and investment strategies to gain competitive advantages. For instance, in December 2020, PlayPower Inc. invested more than $2 million in Monett as part of its expansion plans.

