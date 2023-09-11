Samsung Bioepis Partners with Sandoz to Commercialize Ustekinumab Biosimilar Candidate

INCHEON, Korea, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that it has entered into a commercialization agreement with Sandoz for SB17, a proposed biosimilar to Stelarai (ustekinumab), marking a step forward in strengthening access to Samsung Bioepis’ immunology portfolio in the United States (US), Canada, European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland and United Kingdom (UK).