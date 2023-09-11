INCHEON, Korea, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that it has entered into a commercialization agreement with Sandoz for SB17, a proposed biosimilar to Stelarai (ustekinumab), marking a step forward in strengthening access to Samsung Bioepis’ immunology portfolio in the United States (US), Canada, European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland and United Kingdom (UK).
Samsung Bioepis Partners with Sandoz to Commercialize Ustekinumab Biosimilar Candidate
Incheon, KOREA, REPUBLIC OF