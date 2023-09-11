Fumigant Products Market to Hit USD 7.66 Billion by 2030 | With 5.89% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fumigant products market size was valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.13 billion in 2023 to USD 7.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights provide this information in its report titled “Fumigant Products Market, 2023-2030.”



Fumigants are volatile or toxic, poisonous substances and when inhaled, produce lethal gases. Fumigants kill insects, nematodes, and pests that destroy stored foods, seeds, clothing, nursery stock, and human dwellings. Fumigation is also applied on nursery stocks, and major fumigants used to treat nursery stock or stored products include naphthalene, methyl bromide, hydrogen cyanide, and nicotine

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Fumigant Products Market Report:

AMVAC Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

Detia Degesch GmbH (Germany)

Ecotec Fumigation (Argentina)

Intech Organics Ltd (India)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Draslovka Services Group (Australia)

S.C. JOHNSON & SON, INC. (U.S.)

Ensystex Australasia Pty Ltd (Australia)

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic Moderately Impacted Fumigant Products to Push the Market Growth

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, crop protection companies have witnessed significant challenges in fulfilling the growing demand for storing grains and food commodities and food products free from pests and insects. However, the closure of the number of manufacturing facilities gave rise to the outbreak of insects, rodents, and pests, which created a substantial demand for fumigants.

The disturbances and disruptions caused by COVID-19 have decreased the sale and demand for fumigants, pesticides, and insecticides from local or international suppliers to the farm level in reduced outputs during the pandemic.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading in fumigant products market are AMVAC Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Arkema (France), Detia Degesch GmbH (Germany), Ecotec Fumigation (Argentina), Intech Organics Ltd (India), LANXESS AG (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Draslovka Services Group (Australia), S.C. JOHNSON & SON, INC. (U.S.), Ensystex Australasia Pty Ltd (Australia) and many more

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.89% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.66 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.13 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 165 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Form

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Fumigant Products Market Growth Drivers Increased Application of Fumigation Services in Residential Areas Boosts the Market Growth Surge in Pest Infestation due to Climate Change Fuels the Adoption of Fumigants





Segments:

Phosphine Segment Holds the Largest Share due to its Effectiveness

On the basis of type, the demand for phosphine fumigants of stored products in pest control over the last decades is due to its relatively low cost, ease of application in several different storage structures, effectiveness against major pesticides, and acceptance in all markets. Fumigants’ commercial formulations are available in solid tablets, sachets, blankets, and cylindered gas. After fumigation, phosphine also breaks down, making its atmosphere safe than methyl bromide. It has the lowest density, similar to air, so phosphine fumigants disperse faster.

Solid Segment to Hold Larger Share Owing to its Ease of Application

Based on the form, the market is segmented into solid, liquid, and gas. The solid segment is set to have a significant market share owing to its increasing rate of adoption and its easy application.

Industrial & Commercial Segment to Grow Due to Higher Adoption of Fumigant Products to Propel Market Growth

According to application, the industrial & commercial segment is estimated to have the largest share. Industrial & commercial fumigation includes railcars, sea containers, ship-holds, tarps and bunkers, bins and silos, elevators, trailers, trucks, vaults, vans, chambers, tarpaulin-covered commodities, and others. Hence, increasing demand and growth in industrial and commercial sectors are making key players sign contracts, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market share.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

This report covers the synopsis of the market consisting of market analysis, COVID-19 impact, segmentation, drivers, regional insights, competitive landscape, and presence of key players in the market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Application of Fumigation Services in Residential Areas Fuels the Market Growth

The world’s population is highly concentrated in urban cities and metropolitan cities. Pests are anticipated to spread more rapidly in urban areas as buildings and apartments are densely located. Due to the busy lifestyle, the time to keep residential and working spaces pest-free has been reduced. This major factor has increased demand for pest control services, including fumigation to maintain residential areas and public health.

Fumigant emissions cause inhalation of these chemicals, which impacts people working and living close to the applications sites. Fumigant emissions adversely impact health, such as dizziness, coughing, muscular twitching, respiratory tract irritation, and shortness of breath, thereby restraining the market growth

Regional Insights:

Increasing Demand for Residential Fumigation to Uplift the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest fumigant products market share. Asia Pacific holds the biggest percentage of the global population. The areas that are densely populated are more prone to pest infestation, thereby growing the demand for residential fumigation.

North America holds a significant share of the global market. Due to the increasing number of farm yields, the region of North America, which includes Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, is anticipated to show rapid market revenue growth during the forecast period. The major factor fueling the North America fumigant products market growth is increasing number of residential areas where pest control is required.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Launch Operations by Key Players to Boost Market Growth

Players in the market have launched new techniques to boost market growth with their solutions and elevate the competition in the market. It includes launching new patterns such as investments and new and advanced products. Companies have been applying new plans, such as partnerships and mergers, to support their position in the market.

Key Industry Development:

May 2021 – Detia Degesch GmbH (DDG) acquired Universal Fumigation Services Ltd. (UFS) based in Canada. It is one of the significant companies in the field of stored product pest protection emphasizing mainly on ship fumigation. With this acquisition, DDG strengthened its ongoing efforts for positive growth in the North America market.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Framework Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Analysis related to COVID-19

Global Fumigant Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (By Value) Phosphine Sulfuryl Fluoride Methyl Bromide Others By Form (By Value) Solid Liquid Gas By Application (By Value) Commercial & Industrial Agriculture Residential By Region (By Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Fumigant Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Phosphine Sulfuryl Fluoride Methyl Bromide Others By Form (Value) Solid Liquid Gas By Application (Value) Commercial & Industrial Agriculture Residential By Country (Value) U.S Canada Mexico



TOC Continued...!

