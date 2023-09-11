Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.92% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural micronutrients market size was valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 4.87 billion in 2023 to USD 7.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.92% over the estimated period. The expansion is due to the growing demand for high-quality products. Additional factors favoring industry growth comprise the escalating home gardening demand.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled "Agricultural Micronutrients Market, 2023-2030".

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions Affected Industry Expansion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic led to disruptions in supply chain, affecting industry expansion to a considerable extent. However, concerns of food security led to an increase in credit policies by governments for enabling the usage of fertilizers. The announcement of relief policies and funds resulted in an upsurge in the trade of essential commodities.

Segments:

Zinc Segment to Register Notable Traction Owing to Growing Awareness Regarding its Deficiency

By type, the market is fragmented into iron, zinc, boron, molybdenum, and manganese, and others. The zinc segment is poised to record considerable expansion over the forecast period. The rise is due to the growing awareness regarding the deficiency of zinc across various regions.

Companies leading in agricultural micronutrients market are Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Coromandel International (India), Yara International ASA (Norway), Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) (India), Haifa Group (Israel), Koch Agronomic Services, LLC (U.S.), Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police Group (Poland), Marubeni Corporation (Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC) (U.S.), Nouryon Chemicals Holdings B.V. (North Holland) and many more

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.92% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.78 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.87 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 268 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Mode

By Form

By Crop Type Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth Drivers Increase in Production and Cultivation Areas of High-Value Crops to Support Market Growth Increasing Need for Soil Nutrient Management and Demand for Customized Micronutrient Solution to Positively Influence the Market Growth







https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-micronutrients-market-101607

Soil Segment to Grow at Substantial Pace Driven by Soaring Investment in Technological Advancements

Based on application mode, the market for agricultural micronutrients is subdivided into fertigation, foliar, and soil. The soil segment is touted to exhibit remarkable expansion over the analysis period. The surge is propelled by the growing initiatives in building advanced and higher-capacity fertilizer spreaders.

Non-chelated Segment to Register Remarkable Growth Owing to Lower Cost

By form, the market is segmented into non-chelated and chelated. The non-chelated segment is anticipated to record appreciable growth throughout the study period. The growth is due to the higher availability of the product and a lower price compared to chelated products.

Cereals Segment to Depict Considerable Growth Impelled by Higher Cultivation Rate

By crop type, the market is fragmented into pulses & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and others. The cereals segment is expected to register substantial expansion over the projected period. The rise is driven by an upsurge in the higher rate of cultivation of cereal crops.

Based on region, the market for agricultural micronutrients is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report gives an analysis of the key trends propelling industry expansion over the ensuing years. Additional factors impelling the global business scenario over the analysis period. Other components include acquisitions, merger agreements, and other initiatives undertaken by major market participants for strengthening their industry positions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Growth Propelled by Rise in Cultivation and Production Areas of High-Value Crops

The agricultural micronutrients market growth is being impelled by the growing cultivation of high-value crops such as vegetables, fruits, ornamentals, and turf. Other factors include the growing production of these crops.

However, the market expansion could be hindered by the lack of access to government schemes.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Leading Region Considering the Major Production in India and China

The Asia Pacific agricultural micronutrients market share is estimated to grow at an appreciable pace, accounting for a dominating share, over the forecast period. The region is a prominent producer of staple/cereal crops.

The North America market is anticipated to register substantial expansion over the study period. The rise is due to growing awareness regarding the deficiency of micronutrients in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Enter into Collaborations to Increase Geographical Footprint

Major market participants are implementing a range of strategic initiatives for expanding their geographical footprints. Other steps comprise acquisitions and merger agreements. Some of the additional initiatives include partnerships, collaborations, and the development of new products.

Key Industry Development:

March 2021 – Haifa Group inked an agreement with AgrIOT, a provider of agriculture technology. The deal was focused on helping farmers with crop monitoring and the purchase of products, which can provide effective and precise solutions for nutrient deficiency.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Fertilizer Market Fertilizer Consumption Trend Crop Cultivation and Fertilizer Application Patterns Supply Chain Landscape Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Micronutrients Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Zinc Boron Iron Molybdenum Manganese Others By Application Mode (Value) Soil Foliar Fertigation By Form (Value) Chelated Non-Chelated By Crop Type (Value) Cereals Pulses & Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Zinc Boron Iron Molybdenum Manganese Others By Application Mode (Value) Soil Foliar Fertigation



TOC Continued...!

