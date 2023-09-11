The increasing awareness of the benefits and versatile applications of marine hyaluronic acid is fuelling demand in the United Kingdom.
Marine Hyaluronic Acid Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 609.3 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR
Source: FACT.MR
Rockville, Maryland, UNITED STATES
