Arbor Metals Commences Exploration at Jarnet Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432 is pleased to announce the deployment of its exploration team to the Company's Jarnet lithium project in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The exploration program spans several days and will encompass mapping, prospecting activities and drilling of potential targets. The team will be stationed at a lodge in Northern Quebec, strategically situated near the project claims, to ensure efficient access to the site via helicopter. A qualified Quebec geologist will oversee the program, conducting a final verification and preparing an assessment report.

