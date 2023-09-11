Historic Silius mine resumes fluorspar production with new private operator Mineraria Gerrei

SILIUS, Italy, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineraria Gerrei, the new mining company based in Sardinia, has secured exclusive exploration rights for the prestigious Silius mine, located approximately 50 km from Cagliari. This remarkable achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter for the mine, which is set to resume fluorspar production following an extensive overhaul of its infrastructure and production processes after a prolonged period of dormancy.



With an investment of more than 44 million euros, Mineraria Gerrei intends to restart the mine and revitalise the entire area by investing in advanced technology and extraction methods. The use of innovative and modern production systems will help ensure minimal impact on the surrounding environment. It is also an opportunity to bring employment to the local communities in the area where the mine will be operational.

Silius mine is projected to yield an impressive annual production of approximately 70,000 tonnes of fluorspar, boasting a purity of 97.5%. It is also expected to produce 6,800 tonnes of galena. These estimates are significant as they address the widening gap between the growing demand and limited supply of these critical resources. Global fluorspar demand is estimated to reach 10 million tonnes per annum in 2030 and over 18 million tonnes per annum in 2050, compared to production of between 6 and 7 million tonnes over the past decade, with a limited number of new extraction sites under development. With the mining concession granted by the Region of Sardinia, Mineraria Gerrei is poised to make a vital contribution to Italy and Europe, as Fluorspar is classified as a strategic mineral by the European Union and the world's leading economic powers. The availability of this crucial raw material will bolster national independence in terms of resource supply, and foster economic stability and resilience.

Fluorspar is an essential mineral for a number of industries crucial to global electrification, including the battery, superconductor and photovoltaic panel production sectors, but also for other hi-tech sectors such as fluoropolymers. In addition, fluorspar is a key resource used in steel and aluminium production, pharmaceuticals, optics, ceramics, fireproofing materials and refrigerants.

“Resuming the Silius mine is a fundamentally important step for the rebirth of the area and for the induced activities it can generate,” commented Umberto Gioia, Managing Director of Mineraria Gerrei. “Together with our partners, we aim to relaunch the mining industry, which has been at a standstill for a long time in that area, with the utmost attention to the community and the environment.”

"The approved project applies the principles of the circular economy to the mining industry,” added Alessandro Murroni, the company's General Manager, “foreseeing the complete re-use of processing by-products, the saving of essential resources such as water through the introduction of advanced recirculation and purification systems in production processes, the progressive electrification of mining equipment and plants, the environmental recovery of areas, and the self-production of energy from renewable sources.”

Matteo Maccabelli, Managing Director of Edilmac and shareholder of Mineraria Gerrei, concludes, “Particular attention will also be paid to all aspects of training and safety at work, through refresher and permanent training programmes for personnel, the use of the latest technologies for the mechanisation and remote control of extraction processes, and the adoption of advanced systems for the detection and management of vehicles and personnel both underground and on the surface.”

The restart of Mineraria Gerrei will also bring new recruits to the area: the plan is to employ around 100 specialised roles, with specific skills in the management of state-of-the-art plants and machinery and in mining-related processes in general, from the electrification of processes to mining with innovative methods.

For further information, please visit: https://www.minerariagerrei.com/

For those who are interested in the fluorine market, Mineraria Gerrei will take part in the Fluorine Forum 2023 on 16-18 October in Cannes with a speech by the Managing Director Umberto Gioia “Rejuvenating the Silius fluorspar mine, Sardinia, Italy”. Further details on: https://imformed.com/get-imformed/forums/fluorine-forum-2023/

Mineraria Gerrei

Founded in Silius (South Sardinia) in 2018, Mineraria Gerrei is active in the fluorspar production market, is specialised in the extraction of raw materials through the use of modern methodologies, has active research projects with leading Italian universities and works according to cardinal principles of environmental, economic and social sustainability.

The company, which holds the exclusive concession for the fluorspar deposit in Silius, intends to make a significant contribution to the EU's strategy of reshoring the production of critical raw materials, and in particular to the resumption of national production of fluorspar and other minerals essential for new technologies.

