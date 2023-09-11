Industrial Filtration Market Expected to Cross US$ 101,248.3 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the adoption of industrial filtration is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The industrial filtration market is anticipated to rise from US$ 25,026.6 Million in 2023 to US$ 101,248.3 Million in 2033.



The industrial filtration market plays a crucial role in ensuring various industries' efficient and reliable operation. As the industrial revolution continues to shape economies worldwide, establishing numerous industries across different sectors has increased the demand for filtration solutions.

Industrial filtration involves the separation of solid particles and impurities from liquids and gases to maintain product quality, comply with environmental regulations, and protect equipment and processes.

This market encompasses various applications, including water treatment, chemical processing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automotive, and many others.

The growing focus on sustainable practices, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for process optimization are driving the adoption of advanced filtration technologies.

As industrialization expands globally, the industrial filtration market is poised for steady growth, providing essential solutions to address diverse industrial challenges and ensuring smooth and environmentally responsible operations.

The industrial air filtration market from metals applications is projected to grow by 6.4% until 2032, driven by rising health consciousness, improved living standards, and increased disposable income. Increased awareness of healthy living and higher air pollution levels contribute to the growth of air purifier sales globally.

The automotive industry is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.2% over the next decade, leading to high demand for air filters in vehicles. Automotive filters improve engine efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and are sought after due to increased disposable incomes, environmental awareness, and demand for premium cars.

North America dominates the global industrial filtration market, holding about 25.1% of the market share in 2022. The region's growth is attributed to industry investments to meet regulations, flourishing healthcare and automotive sectors, and stringent safety and environmental protection standards.

APAC is a fast-growing market for industrial filtration. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, infrastructure investments, and increasing demand for automotive products contribute to significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. China is leading with a 17.4% CAGR due to cheap raw materials, labor, and government initiatives to attract investment.

Key Companies Profiled in Industrial Filtration Market Report:

Eaton Corporation Plc

Industrial Filtration, Inc.

Pentair Plc

Clarcor Inc.

Mann+Hummel Group

Filtration Group Company

3M Company

Cummins Filtration

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Fil-Trek Corporation

Alfa Laval AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

ZwitterCo

Woosh

EKOTON Industrial Group

ESMIL Process Systems

MI Systems

MDI Membrane Technologies

“The burgeoning popularity of organic farming coupled with the widespread usage of pesticides and fertilizers has raised notable food safety apprehensions. Consequently, this trend is poised to fuel the demand for advanced filtration systems within the market” - says a lead Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Filtration Market:

Mann + Hummel announced the acquisition of Hardy Filtration, a Canadian air filtration firm, in August 2019. The acquisition assisted Mann Hummer's subsidiary, Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, in growing its global reach and manufacturing capability.

Donaldson Company, Inc. began expanding its manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China, in December 2018. This extension may increase production capacity, totaling 60,000 square meters. The expansion aims to assist Asia Pacific development by increasing air filter production capacity and introducing the region's first Chinese-based liquid filtration manufacturing capabilities.

Donaldson Inc. has launched the Rugged Pleat industrial dust collector, which can be utilized in numerous grain mining and processing activities.

Industrial Filtration Market Segmentation:

Industrial Filtration Market by Product Type:

Air Filters

Bag Filters HEPA ULPA PTFE Membrane Electrostatic Precipitator Others

Liquid Filters Strainers Cartridge Depth Filter Others



Industrial Filtration Market by End Use:

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Mining

Power Generation Plants

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



