Electric Arc Furnace Market Size Worth USD 1,473.8 Million, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%

Pune, India, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric arc furnace market size was valued at USD 676.5 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 730.3 million in 2023 to USD 1,473.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Electric Arc Furnace Market, 2023-2030.”

The global Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) market has witnessed a rise in demand for alloys and steel across several industries such as infrastructure, construction, and automotive. EAFs are a cost-effective and efficient method for steel production. Hence, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

December 2020: The American steel manufacturer Big River Steel is expanding the second construction stage of its steel plant with the help of electric arc furnaces supplied by SMS Group.

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,473.8 million Base Year 2022 Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) market Share in 2023 USD 730.3 million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Type, By Capacity, By Application and By Region Automated Guided Vehicle Market Growth Drivers Companies' Inclination toward Sustainability Goals in Steel Production Increasing Usage of DRI in Steelmaking to Aid Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disturbances Hindered Market Growth During Pandemic

During the outbreak of COVID-19, the market witnessed a downfall due to the spread of the virus in the second quarter of 2020. The demand for electric arc furnace across several growing economies declined during pandemic. Post-pandemic, the demand for EAF increased, fostering the electric arc furnace market growth.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

• Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA (Italy)

• Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan)

• ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

• SMS Group GmbH (Germany)

• Tenova S.p.A. (Italy)

• Electrotherm (India)

• Primetals Technologies (U.K.)

• Paul Wurth IHI Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• JP Steel Plantech Co. (Japan)

• Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers and Restraints:

Companies’ Rising Inclination toward Sustainability in Steel Production to Propel Market Growth

Prominent players in the market are taking steps to control direct emissions from owned sources, and indirect emissions & greenhouse emissions rising from their operations. Steel producers and miners recognize the need to transform their technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

However, the primary financial barrier hampers the market growth.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Market Segmentation:

DC Arc Furnaces to Lead the Market Owing to their Higher Efficiency

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into DC arc furnaces and AC arc furnaces. DC arc furnaces segment holds the major electric arc furnace market share due to their reduced energy consumption and higher efficiency. DC arc furnaces are generally more energy efficient than AC arc furnaces.

Increasing Adoption of EAF in Steelmaking to Drive Ferrous Metals Segment

On the basis of application, the market is diverged into non-ferrous metals and ferrous metals.

The ferrous metals segment dominates the market share. It mainly consists of steel and iron production. EAFs have gained importance owing to their financial advantages as they deliver cost-effective traditional blast furnaces.

Operational Flexibility Segment to Dominate the Market Growth for Up to 100 Tons

By capacity, the market is segmented into up to 100 tons, 100-300 tons, and above 300 tons.

Up to 100 tons segment to dominate the market share and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as they provide balance between operational flexibility and production capacity, making them the best option for a wide range of applications ranging from foundry to integrated steel plant.

100-300 tons segment to hold a substantial market share owing to their capacity to manage large production compared to smaller EAFs, offering cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Geographically, the market is divided across regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

Regional Insights:

Rising Industrialization and Urbanization to Lead the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2022 and is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the large-scale production of steel in the region. Growing industrialization and urbanization in Japan, China, and India have substantially driven the demand for steel and other metals produced using EAF.

The Middle East and Africa market to witness moderate growth owing to the rising demand for steel due to rising construction activities.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Manufacturers in the Market are Majorly Focused on Technological Innovation

The major players in the market include Primetals Technologies and Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA. The key players represent a dynamic landscape marked by diversification, technological innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability efforts. The major electric arc furnace manufacturers are vital in shaping the modern steelmaking landscape.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Automated Guided Vehicle Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

Global Electric Arc Furnace Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) DC Arc Furnace AC Arc Furnace By Capacity (USD) Up to 100 Tons 100 – 300 Tons Above 300 Tons By Application (USD) Ferrous Metals Non Ferrous Metals By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North Electric Arc Furnace Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) DC Arc Furnace AC Arc Furnace By Capacity (USD) Up to 100 Tons 100 – 300 Tons Above 300 Tons By Application (USD) Ferrous Metals Non Ferrous Metals By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico



To be Continue…

