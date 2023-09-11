Global Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Markets, 2021-2022 & 2023-2028: Increased Demand During and Post COVID Driving the Importance of Pharma TCP

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market is projected to reach a value of $16.8 billion by 2028 from $10.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%

This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the global temperature-controlled packaging market, including market estimates and trends through 2028. The report analyzes the market dynamics of such applications globally. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, sustainability in the cold chain, and market opportunities are discussed in detail. The temperature-controlled packaging market is analyzed by type, product, and regional analysis.

Temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) has emerged as a crucial facet of modern logistics, meticulously designed and validated to maintain products within specific temperature ranges for predetermined durations. From medications requiring temperature stability between 2 and 8°C to those necessitating controlled room temperatures between 15 and 25°C, and even those demanding frozen preservation, TCP solutions encompass a spectrum of requirements catered to by three distinct varieties: hybrid, passive, and active systems.

Historically, the landscape involved larger, pallet-sized containers equipped with integrated cooling systems, aptly labeled as active systems. These solutions demanded external power sources or batteries and relied heavily on robust infrastructure along transit routes to ensure uninterrupted power supply and temperature regulation.

On the other hand, passive systems harnessed phase change materials (PCMs) to modulate temperature. Think of the familiar gel packs or freezer blocks used to chill meals during a picnic – this concept is at the core of passive systems. While lighter in weight, their efficacy hinged on meticulous planning and precision in employing the right quantity of phase transition materials.

Meanwhile, active systems run on power sources like lithium batteries. Within both active and passive systems, refrigerants such as wet or dry ice, gel packs, foam bricks, PCMs, or liquid nitrogen collaborate with insulated packaging to maintain ideal temperature conditions. The surge in global demand for vaccine transportation, particularly in the context of COVID-19, has catapulted the temperature-controlled packaging market into a phase of expansion.

The United States hosts three key manufacturers of COVID vaccines – Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer), and Moderna (Moderna Inc.). The stringent storage requirements for these vaccines have underscored the criticality of maintaining an unbroken cold chain. From Moderna's COVID vaccine requiring storage between 2°C and 8°C to plummeting to -25°C to -15°C in the freezer, the intricacies of vaccine preservation have notably spurred market growth.

This trend isn't confined to the U.S. alone; Europe is poised to claim a significant stake in the temperature-controlled packaging landscape. The burgeoning pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the growing demand for precision temperature control, is propelling the need for advanced packaging solutions.

This comprehensive market study delves into the high-demand landscape across nations including the U.S., Germany, the UK, China, India, Japan, and beyond. By meticulously analyzing key categories and geographical dynamics, this report provides insights into the current status and future trajectory of the temperature-controlled packaging industry, with growth projections extending from 2023 to 2028.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical and current revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global temperature-controlled packaging market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the technology type, application, and region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., China, India, Japan, and other emerging countries in the temperature-controlled packaging market

Discussion of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various packaging technologies for current and future applications of temperature-controlled packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry and other application markets

A look at the recent trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) related developments in the global temperature-controlled packaging market

Review of key patent grants and patent applications on temperature-controlled packaging markets, and emerging technologies and new developments in this market

Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent market developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Sonoco Products Co., FedEx Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, DGP Intelsius GMBH, and CSafe Global

Company Profiles

Amerisource Bergen Corp.

Cold Chain Technologies

Csafe Global

Dgp Intelsius GmbH

Envirotainer Ab

Fedex Corp.

Inmark Global Holdings LLC.

Peli Biothermal Ltd.

Sofrigam Sa

Sonoco Products Co.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Va-Q-Tec AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Introduction

Market Size

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Economic Environment

Market Environment

Cold Chain Standards and Regulations

Swot Analysis

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Temperature-Controlled Packaging Across Various Industries to Drive the Market Growth

Increasing Emphasis on Producing Medicines and Treatments for Rare Diseases in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth in Healthcare Sector Owing to Covid-19 Spike

Market Challenges

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices Hampering the Market Growth

High Capital Investment and Lack of Awareness Act as a Major Challenge to the Market Growth

Rising Cost of Gas Leading to Dry Ice Shortages in UK and Europe

Dry Ice Releases Carbon Dioxide Generated Upon Use

Market Opportunities

Digitization of the Tcp Market Will Assist Businesses in Reducing Operating Costs and Human Checks

Growth in Healthcare Sector Owing to Covid-19 Spike

Macroeconomic Issues Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry's Supply Chain

Chapter 4 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Type

Introduction

Comparing Alternatives in Temperature-Controlled Packaging

The Importance of Insulated Packaging

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Chapter 5 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Product

Highlights

Factors Influencing the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Containers

Refrigerants

Chapter 6 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Region

Highlights

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

North America

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Strategic Insights

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Row

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Sustainable Cold Chain Packaging

Sustainable Packaging and the Circular Economy

Importance of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Industry

Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Esg Practices in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Current Status of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Esg Score Analysis

Environmental Score

Social Score

Governance Score:

Total Score

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Example of Successful Esg Implementation

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies

Smart Technology for a Better Cold Chain

Iot Sensors

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Blockchain

3D Printing Technology

Smart Cold Chain Packaging

Cold Chain Technology is Still Developing

Pallet Containerization for Air Freight

Parcel-Size Containers

Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution

Expanding Operation

Cell and Gene Therapies

Technology Advancement Undertaken by Key Players

Switch to Unpigmented Trays Will Drive An Increase in the Circularity of Pet Trays

Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Solutions

Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Bulk Shipments Using Reusable Dry Ice

Phase Change Materials' Technology for the Box Used for Covid-19 Vaccine Transportation

New Product/New Technology Development

Patent Granted on Technologies

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Major Strategic Developments

Recent Developments by Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmhi2a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment