Global Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Markets, 2021-2022 & 2023-2028: Increased Demand During and Post COVID Driving the Importance of Pharma TCP

Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market is projected to reach a value of $16.8 billion by 2028 from $10.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%
This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the global temperature-controlled packaging market, including market estimates and trends through 2028. The report analyzes the market dynamics of such applications globally. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, sustainability in the cold chain, and market opportunities are discussed in detail. The temperature-controlled packaging market is analyzed by type, product, and regional analysis.
Temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) has emerged as a crucial facet of modern logistics, meticulously designed and validated to maintain products within specific temperature ranges for predetermined durations. From medications requiring temperature stability between 2 and 8°C to those necessitating controlled room temperatures between 15 and 25°C, and even those demanding frozen preservation, TCP solutions encompass a spectrum of requirements catered to by three distinct varieties: hybrid, passive, and active systems.
Historically, the landscape involved larger, pallet-sized containers equipped with integrated cooling systems, aptly labeled as active systems. These solutions demanded external power sources or batteries and relied heavily on robust infrastructure along transit routes to ensure uninterrupted power supply and temperature regulation.
On the other hand, passive systems harnessed phase change materials (PCMs) to modulate temperature. Think of the familiar gel packs or freezer blocks used to chill meals during a picnic – this concept is at the core of passive systems. While lighter in weight, their efficacy hinged on meticulous planning and precision in employing the right quantity of phase transition materials.
Meanwhile, active systems run on power sources like lithium batteries. Within both active and passive systems, refrigerants such as wet or dry ice, gel packs, foam bricks, PCMs, or liquid nitrogen collaborate with insulated packaging to maintain ideal temperature conditions. The surge in global demand for vaccine transportation, particularly in the context of COVID-19, has catapulted the temperature-controlled packaging market into a phase of expansion.
The United States hosts three key manufacturers of COVID vaccines – Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer), and Moderna (Moderna Inc.). The stringent storage requirements for these vaccines have underscored the criticality of maintaining an unbroken cold chain. From Moderna's COVID vaccine requiring storage between 2°C and 8°C to plummeting to -25°C to -15°C in the freezer, the intricacies of vaccine preservation have notably spurred market growth.
This trend isn't confined to the U.S. alone; Europe is poised to claim a significant stake in the temperature-controlled packaging landscape. The burgeoning pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the growing demand for precision temperature control, is propelling the need for advanced packaging solutions.
This comprehensive market study delves into the high-demand landscape across nations including the U.S., Germany, the UK, China, India, Japan, and beyond. By meticulously analyzing key categories and geographical dynamics, this report provides insights into the current status and future trajectory of the temperature-controlled packaging industry, with growth projections extending from 2023 to 2028.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical and current revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global temperature-controlled packaging market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the technology type, application, and region
- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., China, India, Japan, and other emerging countries in the temperature-controlled packaging market
- Discussion of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various packaging technologies for current and future applications of temperature-controlled packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry and other application markets
- A look at the recent trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) related developments in the global temperature-controlled packaging market
- Review of key patent grants and patent applications on temperature-controlled packaging markets, and emerging technologies and new developments in this market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent market developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Sonoco Products Co., FedEx Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, DGP Intelsius GMBH, and CSafe Global
Company Profiles
- Amerisource Bergen Corp.
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Csafe Global
- Dgp Intelsius GmbH
- Envirotainer Ab
- Fedex Corp.
- Inmark Global Holdings LLC.
- Peli Biothermal Ltd.
- Sofrigam Sa
- Sonoco Products Co.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Va-Q-Tec AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$10.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$16.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Introduction
- Market Size
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Economic Environment
- Market Environment
- Cold Chain Standards and Regulations
- Swot Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Temperature-Controlled Packaging Across Various Industries to Drive the Market Growth
- Increasing Emphasis on Producing Medicines and Treatments for Rare Diseases in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Growth in Healthcare Sector Owing to Covid-19 Spike
- Market Challenges
- Volatility in Crude Oil Prices Hampering the Market Growth
- High Capital Investment and Lack of Awareness Act as a Major Challenge to the Market Growth
- Rising Cost of Gas Leading to Dry Ice Shortages in UK and Europe
- Dry Ice Releases Carbon Dioxide Generated Upon Use
- Market Opportunities
- Digitization of the Tcp Market Will Assist Businesses in Reducing Operating Costs and Human Checks
- Growth in Healthcare Sector Owing to Covid-19 Spike
- Macroeconomic Issues Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry's Supply Chain
Chapter 4 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Type
- Introduction
- Comparing Alternatives in Temperature-Controlled Packaging
- The Importance of Insulated Packaging
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Active Systems
- Passive Systems
Chapter 5 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Product
- Highlights
- Factors Influencing the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Insulated Shippers
- Insulated Containers
- Refrigerants
Chapter 6 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Region
- Highlights
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- North America
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Strategic Insights
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Row
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Sustainable Cold Chain Packaging
- Sustainable Packaging and the Circular Economy
- Importance of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Industry
- Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- Esg Practices in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Current Status of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Esg Score Analysis
- Environmental Score
- Social Score
- Governance Score:
- Total Score
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Example of Successful Esg Implementation
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies
- Smart Technology for a Better Cold Chain
- Iot Sensors
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Blockchain
- 3D Printing Technology
- Smart Cold Chain Packaging
- Cold Chain Technology is Still Developing
- Pallet Containerization for Air Freight
- Parcel-Size Containers
- Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution
- Expanding Operation
- Cell and Gene Therapies
- Technology Advancement Undertaken by Key Players
- Switch to Unpigmented Trays Will Drive An Increase in the Circularity of Pet Trays
- Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Solutions
- Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Bulk Shipments Using Reusable Dry Ice
- Phase Change Materials' Technology for the Box Used for Covid-19 Vaccine Transportation
- New Product/New Technology Development
- Patent Granted on Technologies
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Major Strategic Developments
- Recent Developments by Key Players
