Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market to Hit US$ 17,787.73 Million By 2030 | Latest Published

New York, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 8,119.15 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 17,787.73 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.70%.

Stacked CMOS image sensors are a type of camera sensor with parts separated into several layers, which enables the camera to take better pictures with improved detail and lower noise. The benefits of stacked CMOS image sensor including improved photo quality, high accuracy, reduction in camera size, high focus speed, and others make it ideal for utilization in automotive, consumer electronics, medical, and other industries.

The increasing utilization of stacked CMOS image sensors in the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the expansion of automobile manufacturing facilities, increasing automotive production, and rising need for efficient sensor solutions for advanced driver assistance and safety are key factors fostering the adoption of stacked CMOS image sensors. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the overall passenger car production in Germany reached 3.5 million in 2022, depicting a growth of 12.9% in comparison to 2021. Thus, the rising automobile production is driving the adoption of stacked CMOS image sensors for ADAS functions including object detection, lane departure warning, and pedestrian recognition, thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising government initiatives adoption of electric vehicles is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the stacked CMOS image sensor market. Stacked CMOS image sensors are used in electric vehicles for in-cabin monitoring, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous vehicle applications. However, the availability of substitutes is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 17,787.73 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 10.70% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Sony Corporation, Samsung, STMicroelectronics, Canon Inc., OMNIVISION, Panasonic, SK HYNIX INC., SHARP CORPORATION, Nikon Corporation, ams-OSRAM AG By Type 2D Image Sensor and 3D Image Sensor By End-User Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of stacked CMOS image sensor in consumer electronics sector is driving the market growth.

Growing automotive industry is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Availability of substitutes is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising government initiatives for adoption of electric vehicles is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the 2D image sensor segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of 2D image sensors including lower cost, higher frame rates, low power consumption, higher sensitivity in the NIR range, and good quality images and videos are primary aspects driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, the increasing utilization of 2D image sensors in automotive and medical industries is driving the growth of the 2D image sensor segment.

Based on end-user, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Stacked CMOS image sensors are primarily used in consumer electronics sector, particularly for application in smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, and others. Factors including increasing demand for energy-efficient and smart devices, rising penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other consumer devices, along with advancements in consumer electronics including artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) are among the key prospects fostering the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and other sectors is driving the growth of stacked CMOS image sensor market in North America. Further, the rising investments in electric vehicle and medical sectors among others are further boosting the growth of the market in the North American region.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Nikon Corporation introduced its new stacked CMOS image sensor with a total pixel count of 17.8 megapixels. The stacked CMOS image sensor offers high-resolution imaging with 1,000 frames per second, along with high dynamic range characteristics.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, stacked CMOS image sensor market is divided based on the type into 2D image sensor and 3D image sensor.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into automotive, consumer electronics, medical, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in stacked CMOS image sensor market.

List of Major Global Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung

• STMicroelectronics

• Canon Inc.

• OMNIVISION

• Panasonic

• SK HYNIX INC.

• SHARP CORPORATION

• Nikon Corporation

• ams-OSRAM AG

Global Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Type

2D Image Sensor

3D Image Sensor

By End-User Automotive Consumer Electronics Medical Others



Key Questions Covered in the Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market Report

What is stacked CMOS image sensor?

Stacked CMOS image sensors refer to a type of sensor that utilizes a stacked structure comprising of a pixel chip composed of back-illuminated pixels that are stacked over a logic chip, in which the formation of signal processing circuits occur.

What is the dominating segment in the stacked CMOS image sensor market by type?

In 2022, the 2D image sensor segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall stacked CMOS image sensor market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the stacked CMOS image sensor growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for stacked CMOS image sensor from multiple industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and medical industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and others.



