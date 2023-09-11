Global Perineal Care Market Report 2023-2030: Barrier Segment Leads Growth, Set to Reach $605.4 Million

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perineal Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Perineal Care Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Perineal Care estimated at US$932.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Barrier, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$605.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cleanser segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $275.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Perineal Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$275.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$229.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Market Scope

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Perineal Care market from 2014 to 2030. It includes recent, historic, and future annual sales figures presented in US$ thousand. The analysis is segmented by geographic regions, covering the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets.

The dataset delves into various aspects of Perineal Care, including product categories like Barrier, Cleanser, and Washcloths.

The analysis includes the percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions over a 16-year perspective, providing insights into market trends and dynamics.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Perineal Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

3M Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group PLC

Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

Gojo Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Sage Products LLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $932.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



