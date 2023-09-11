Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Influencer Insights and Global Market Trajectories Illuminate SAR Equipment Market Trends

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Logistics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rescue segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Market Scope

The dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment market. It covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis includes recent, current, and future evaluations of annual sales in US$ million for SAR Equipment, Rescue, Search, Communication, Logistics, Other Equipment, Airborne, Marine, and Ground-Based segments.

Historic reviews, 16-year perspectives, and independent analyses of value sales percentage breakdowns are provided for different regions and timeframes, enabling insights into market trends and distribution patterns. The dataset concludes with an analysis of annual sales in US$ million for Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment from 2014 to 2030, allowing for a comprehensive overview of market performance over time.

Market Overview



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

ACR Electronics, Inc.

Aeromarine Srt

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Textron Systems Corporation

Thales Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global



