Global LCR Meters Market Report 2023-2030: Applent Instruments, Chroma ATE Inc., Keysight Technologies, GW Instek and Rohde & Schwarz Lead Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LCR Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global LCR Meters Market to Reach $953.7 Million by 2030



The global market for LCR Meters estimated at US$725 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$953.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$710 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The LCR Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.