Genetic Testing Market - Top a Valuation of USD 39.2 Bn by 2032 | North America - Revenue Share of Approximately 42.6%

In recent years, there has been a notable global increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders among individuals. Consequently, many individuals are turning to genetic testing for early detection of these disorders in infants as a proactive measure to curb their further growth.

In recent years, there has been a notable global increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders among individuals. Consequently, many individuals are turning to genetic testing for early detection of these disorders in infants as a proactive measure to curb their further growth.