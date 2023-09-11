Global PET Preforms Market Report 2023: Below 500ml Segment Leads Growth in PET Preforms Market

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Preforms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global PET Preforms Market to Reach $27.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for PET Preforms estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Below 500 ml, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 500 - 1,000 ml segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The PET Preforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the global PET Preforms market from 2014 to 2030. It includes insights into annual sales figures presented in US$ million across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The dataset provides recent, historical, and future sales analysis for PET Preforms, considering various volume ranges and end-use segments such as Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Chemicals, and Other End-Uses. Additionally, it presents a 16-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions, allowing a comprehensive understanding of market trends and variations over time.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)

Ahimsa Industries Limited

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co., KG

Caiba SA

Eskapet Pet Product Ltd. Sti.

Esterform Packaging Ltd.

Gtx Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

INTERGULF - EMPOL

KOKSAN Pet Packaging Ind. Co.

Manjushree Technopack Limited Co.

National Polyplast (India) Ltd.

Novatex Limited

Nuovaplast S.R.L.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Industries

Resilux NV

Retal Industries Ltd.

S.C. Petstar Holding S.R.L. (Romania)

SNJ Synthetics Limited

Societe Generale Des Techniques (Sgt)

Sunrise Containers Ltd.

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Uab Putoksnis

Ultrapak Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

PET Preforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



